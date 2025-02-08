GIRLFRIEND KILLER FOUND DEAD

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old man who was sought in connection to the murder of his alleged girlfriend.

The man, Tamuka Zireva was found dead in a bush at Beacon Kop, Shurugwi on February 3, 2025.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and urged people to learn to solve disputes amicably.

“Once again as Police we are appealing to members of the public to solve their disputes or differences amicably by engaging a third party. Use of violence is an offence that leads to unnecessary injuries or loss of lives,” said Mahoko.

Sources said Zireva was on Police wanted list in connection to the murder of a Guinea Fowl High School female teacher who was believed to be his girlfriend.

Zireva was a student teacher on attachment at Guinea Fowl.

On February 3, 2025 at about 0900 hours, a passerby saw a dead body under a tree at Beacon Kop, Shurugwi. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and there was a bark string tied to a tree above where the body was.