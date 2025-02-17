TWO MINORS DROWN IN CHIKOMBA

The bodies of two minor boys aged five who drowned in a pool along Dora River in Chikomba were found standing on the river bed whilst bleeding from the nose.
Mashonaland
East Provincial Police spokesperson Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident
and urged the public not to play near water bodies.
The incident
happened at Mombeyarara Village, Chief Chivese in Chikomba. The community is
suspecting that dark spirits reside in the water body.
Circumstances
of the matter are that Tanaka Mombeyarara (5) and Tafadzwa Makamure (5) were
playing at Tafadzwa’s parents homestead.
Tafadzwa’s
mother, Junior Mhukayesango, was doing her chores and the boys slipped off to
swim.
Mhukayesango
noticed that the boys were no longer in the yard and went searching for them.
She went to the
Dora River, some 100 meters away from the homestead and she found the boys
clothes on the riverbank and suspected that they might have drowned.
Mhukayesango
notified other villagers and the Police. The water was drained from the pool
and the bodies were found in a standing position whilst bleeding from the nose.
“We are
currently running awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of
playing near water bodies.
“Parents should
closely monitor their children and explain the risks associated with playing
near water. Water is safe only for drinking,” said Chazovachii. Masvingo Mirror
