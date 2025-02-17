TWO MINORS DROWN IN CHIKOMBA

The bodies of two minor boys aged five who drowned in a pool along Dora River in Chikomba were found standing on the river bed whilst bleeding from the nose.

Mashonaland East Provincial Police spokesperson Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and urged the public not to play near water bodies.

The incident happened at Mombeyarara Village, Chief Chivese in Chikomba. The community is suspecting that dark spirits reside in the water body.

Circumstances of the matter are that Tanaka Mombeyarara (5) and Tafadzwa Makamure (5) were playing at Tafadzwa’s parents homestead.

Tafadzwa’s mother, Junior Mhukayesango, was doing her chores and the boys slipped off to swim.

Mhukayesango noticed that the boys were no longer in the yard and went searching for them.

She went to the Dora River, some 100 meters away from the homestead and she found the boys clothes on the riverbank and suspected that they might have drowned.

Mhukayesango notified other villagers and the Police. The water was drained from the pool and the bodies were found in a standing position whilst bleeding from the nose.

“We are currently running awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of playing near water bodies.

“Parents should closely monitor their children and explain the risks associated with playing near water. Water is safe only for drinking,” said Chazovachii. Masvingo Mirror