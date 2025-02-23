TWO COPS STEAL US$10K FROM CHINESE NATIONAL

Two police officers who put up an unsanctioned roadblock along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare and stole US$10 000 from a Chinese national appeared in court on Friday.
Jefter
Nkomazanah (36) and Crynot Fablano (40) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs
Marehwanazvo.
They were
facing charges of criminal abuse of duty and were remanded in custody to
February 25 for bail application.
Nkomazanah is
stationed at Kanyemba Police Station while Fablano is stationed at Dzivarasekwa
Police Station.
Investigations
established that Fablano is currently on suspension.
The court heard
that on February 14, the complainant was driving along Samora Machel Avenue.
Nkomazanah, who
was in police uniform, approached the complainant who then locked his vehicle.
It is the
State’s case that Nkomazanah unlocked the vehicle through a partially open
window and got in.
He started
accusing the complainant of using his cell phone while driving and instructed
him to drive to Harare Central Police Station.
The complainant
complied but was instructed to park his vehicle near Karigamombe Centre.
The court heard
that Nkomazanah called Fablano. He came and joined them in the car.
Nkomazanah
introduced Fablano to the complainant as his superior.
Nkomazanah
started threatening the complainant while Fablano was searching for valuables
in the complainant’s satchel. He took US$10 000.
The complainant
unwillingly gave Nkomazanah US$25 but Fablano had already vanished with the
US$10 000.
The complainant
later realised that the accused persons had stolen his money.
He reported the
matter to the police and was referred to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit.
On February 18,
police detectives on surveillance saw the accused persons who were clad in
police uniform waylaying motorists along Samora Machel.
The detectives approached the accused persons and they tried to flee. However, they were arrested after a chase.
The complainant
suffered a loss of US$10 025 and nothing has been recovered. Herald
