TWO COPS STEAL US$10K FROM CHINESE NATIONAL

Two police officers who put up an unsanctioned roadblock along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare and stole US$10 000 from a Chinese national appeared in court on Friday.

Jefter Nkomazanah (36) and Crynot Fablano (40) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo.

They were facing charges of criminal abuse of duty and were remanded in custody to February 25 for bail application.

Nkomazanah is stationed at Kanyemba Police Station while Fablano is stationed at Dzivarasekwa Police Station.

Investigations established that Fablano is currently on suspension.

The court heard that on February 14, the complainant was driving along Samora Machel Avenue.

Nkomazanah, who was in police uniform, approached the complainant who then locked his vehicle.

It is the State’s case that Nkomazanah unlocked the vehicle through a partially open window and got in.

He started accusing the complainant of using his cell phone while driving and instructed him to drive to Harare Central Police Station.

The complainant complied but was instructed to park his vehicle near Karigamombe Centre.

The court heard that Nkomazanah called Fablano. He came and joined them in the car.

Nkomazanah introduced Fablano to the complainant as his superior.

Nkomazanah started threatening the complainant while Fablano was searching for valuables in the complainant’s satchel. He took US$10 000.

The complainant unwillingly gave Nkomazanah US$25 but Fablano had already vanished with the US$10 000.

The complainant later realised that the accused persons had stolen his money.

He reported the matter to the police and was referred to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit.

On February 18, police detectives on surveillance saw the accused persons who were clad in police uniform waylaying motorists along Samora Machel.

The detectives approached the accused persons and they tried to flee. However, they were arrested after a chase.

The complainant suffered a loss of US$10 025 and nothing has been recovered. Herald