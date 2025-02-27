ROBBERS STEAL CHINAMASA'S NEW CAR

Robbers have raided ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa’s farm and drove off with a brand-new Mazda BT-50 double cab vehicle and a gun.
According to
The Manica Post robbers subdued the security officer manning the entrance to
the main farm house, before pouncing on the farm manager.
“The robbers
were four when they stormed my house at the farm. They tied the hands of the
farm manager and security guard who was manning the entrance gate.
“They
force-marched them into the house and covered them with blankets. They ran
ransacked the house, turning everything upside down, looking for money, which
fortunately was not there. There was no place or room they left unturned, be
they beds and sofas, they were all turned upside down.
“They took the
car keys of my brand new Mazda BT-50, blue in colour, which we were yet to
register. It had only travelled for 12 000km. They also took a pistol from the
gun cabinet, a box of cocking oil and set of kitchen knives. It was more of the
money which they wanted.
“They drove
away with my car. We suspect that they came driving a white Toyota Wish
vehicle. We reported the matter the same night, and the police from Headlands
came to record statements. The matter has since been transferred to the
Criminal Investigations Department in Rusape,” said Mrs Chinamasa.
0 comments:
Post a Comment