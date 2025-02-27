OPPOSITION ATTACKS DHARA DETENTION



The arrest and continued detention of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has sparked widespread condemnation from opposition parties in Zimbabwe, who have described the move as a blatant attack on press freedom and democratic values.

Mhlanga, who was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of contravening Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, remains in prison after his bail ruling was postponed to Friday, 28 February 2025, at 12 noon.

Stand in magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa said the delay was attributed to Magistrate Farai Gwatima’s absence due to a funeral.

Mhlanga’s arrest stems from allegations that he transmitted data messages inciting violence, based on statements allegedly made by Zanu PF central committee member and liberation war veteran Blessed Geza during press conferences on 27 January and 11 February 2025.

Opposition parties said these charges have been widely criticised as an attempt to silence critical journalism and suppress freedom of expression.

The Patriotic Front (TPF) has strongly condemned Mhlanga’s incarceration, describing it as a brazen attack on press freedom.

“TPF is appalled and outraged by the incarceration of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, a brazen attack on press freedom and a stark reminder of the Zimbabwean government’s relentless war on journalism,” said TPF Secretary General Prosper Ncube.

Ncube invoked the words of French philosopher Albert Camus, stating, “The duty of journalism is to publish the truth, and the duty of the government is to protect the truth. In Zimbabwe, however, the government seems hell-bent on suppressing the truth, using every tool at its disposal to silence the messengers.”

He further criticised the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for its selective application of the law.

“The ZRP has once again demonstrated its penchant for targeting journalists, while allowing heist criminals and other perpetrators of serious crimes to roam free. This warped priority and blatant disregard for the rule of law undermine the very foundations of our democracy,” Ncube said.

The TPF demanded Mhlanga’s immediate release, an end to the harassment of journalists, and concrete steps by the government to protect press freedom.

Ncube also called on the international community to condemn the Zimbabwean government’s actions, quoting Nobel laureate Amartya Sen who said: “A free press is not a luxury, but a necessity, for a functioning democracy.”

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) also condemned Mhlanga’s arrest, describing it as a reflection of the Zanu PF regime’s contempt for democratic values.

“MRP vehemently condemns the arrest and harassment of journalist Blessing Mhlanga by ZRP. This blatant attack on press freedom and the rule of law is a stark reminder of the Zanu PF regime’s contempt for democratic values and human rights,” said MRP’s National Spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo.

Gumbo said MRP demands Mhlanga’s immediate release and an end to the harassment of journalists and opposition leaders.

“We call on the international community to condemn these actions and hold the ZANU-PF regime accountable for their blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law,” he said.

Mhlanga’s arrest is the latest in a series of incidents targeting journalists and opposition figures in Zimbabwe with critics arguing the government is using the legal system to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.

Both the TPF and MRP have called on the international community to take a stand against the Zimbabwean government’s actions.

Ncube quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” and urged global stakeholders to condemn the persecution of journalists in Zimbabwe.

Gumbo echoed this sentiment.

“The MRP will continue to stand in solidarity with journalists, opposition leaders, and all those who fight for democracy, freedom, and justice in Zimbabwe.” CITE



