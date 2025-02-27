OPPOSITION ATTACKS DHARA DETENTION

The arrest and continued detention of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has sparked widespread condemnation from opposition parties in Zimbabwe, who have described the move as a blatant attack on press freedom and democratic values.
Mhlanga, who
was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of contravening Section 164
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, remains in prison after his
bail ruling was postponed to Friday, 28 February 2025, at 12 noon.
Stand in
magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa said the delay was attributed to Magistrate Farai
Gwatima’s absence due to a funeral.
Mhlanga’s
arrest stems from allegations that he transmitted data messages inciting
violence, based on statements allegedly made by Zanu PF central committee
member and liberation war veteran Blessed Geza during press conferences on 27
January and 11 February 2025.
Opposition
parties said these charges have been widely criticised as an attempt to silence
critical journalism and suppress freedom of expression.
The Patriotic
Front (TPF) has strongly condemned Mhlanga’s incarceration, describing it as a
brazen attack on press freedom.
“TPF is
appalled and outraged by the incarceration of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, a
brazen attack on press freedom and a stark reminder of the Zimbabwean
government’s relentless war on journalism,” said TPF Secretary General Prosper
Ncube.
Ncube invoked
the words of French philosopher Albert Camus, stating, “The duty of journalism
is to publish the truth, and the duty of the government is to protect the
truth. In Zimbabwe, however, the government seems hell-bent on suppressing the
truth, using every tool at its disposal to silence the messengers.”
He further
criticised the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for its selective application of
the law.
“The ZRP has
once again demonstrated its penchant for targeting journalists, while allowing
heist criminals and other perpetrators of serious crimes to roam free. This
warped priority and blatant disregard for the rule of law undermine the very
foundations of our democracy,” Ncube said.
The TPF
demanded Mhlanga’s immediate release, an end to the harassment of journalists,
and concrete steps by the government to protect press freedom.
Ncube also
called on the international community to condemn the Zimbabwean government’s
actions, quoting Nobel laureate Amartya Sen who said: “A free press is not a
luxury, but a necessity, for a functioning democracy.”
The Mthwakazi
Republic Party (MRP) also condemned Mhlanga’s arrest, describing it as a
reflection of the Zanu PF regime’s contempt for democratic values.
“MRP vehemently
condemns the arrest and harassment of journalist Blessing Mhlanga by ZRP. This
blatant attack on press freedom and the rule of law is a stark reminder of the
Zanu PF regime’s contempt for democratic values and human rights,” said MRP’s
National Spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo.
Gumbo said MRP
demands Mhlanga’s immediate release and an end to the harassment of journalists
and opposition leaders.
“We call on the
international community to condemn these actions and hold the ZANU-PF regime
accountable for their blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law,”
he said.
Mhlanga’s
arrest is the latest in a series of incidents targeting journalists and
opposition figures in Zimbabwe with critics arguing the government is using the
legal system to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.
Both the TPF
and MRP have called on the international community to take a stand against the
Zimbabwean government’s actions.
Ncube quoted
Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice
everywhere,” and urged global stakeholders to condemn the persecution of
journalists in Zimbabwe.
Gumbo echoed
this sentiment.
“The MRP will
continue to stand in solidarity with journalists, opposition leaders, and all
those who fight for democracy, freedom, and justice in Zimbabwe.” CITE
