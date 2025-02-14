PVO BILL SAILS THROUGH, MASS NGO CLOSURES LOOM

The controversial Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, which rights activists and the opposition say is targeted at government critics and narrowing the democratic space, has moved a step closer to becoming law after sailing through the Senate.

It now awaits Presidential assent to become law.

The Bill passed through Senate amid rising political tensions in the country over a spirited attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters to extend his term of office by a further two years from 2028 when it expires to 2030.

Mnangagwa last year said he was not interested in having his term extended, saying he intends to retire in 2028.

Zanu PF adopted a resolution at the party’s conference last October to extend his term of office, but the plot has met fierce resistance from grassroots supporters as well as war veterans.

Observers said the PVO Bill, once signed into law, would cow government critics and civic society organisations (CSOs) as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) into silence.

Government accuses CSOs and NGOs of being anti-Zanu PF and pushing a foreign agenda.

Critics have condemned the PVO Bill as anti-democratic saying it is targeted at government’s perceived opponents.

They also said it was meant to interfere with the operations of NGOs.

The PVO Bill was initially passed by Senate in February 2023, but Mnangagwa referred it back to the legislator during the 9th Parliament for reconsideration.

While addressing senators, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi clarified amendments to the Bill, which introduce a board to oversee the registration and operations of charitable entities in Zimbabwe.

The amendments, which were passed in the National Assembly, aim to provide clear definitions of pre-existing charitable entities and outline the registration process.

According to Ziyambi, the transitional provision requires charitable entities to submit their registration documents to the registrar within three months of the Act coming into operation.

However, this does not mean that entities will be fully registered within three months.

Rather, the registrar will consider the date of submission as the starting point for the registration process, which may take longer to complete.

Ziyambi emphasised that the registrar is a member of the board and reports to it.

All matters related to registration will be tabled at board meetings for approval or further action.

Ziyambi said the three-month timeline was reasonable and allowed entities sufficient time to submit their applications without delaying the registration process.

He also noted that entities will have recourse to the courts if they are aggrieved by any decisions made during the registration process.

United Nations experts last year urged Mnangagwa to halt enacting the Bill after it was passed by Senate.

The Bill allows the State to interfere with CSOs’ governance and activities.

PVOs and NGOs will be required to register with the Registrar’s Office, which wields powers to consider, grant or reject an application with little to zero judicial or administrative recourse against such decisions. Newsday