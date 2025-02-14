MAN RAPES BROTHER'S THREE DAUGHTERS

A Hatcliffe man repeatedly raped his older’s brother’s three daughters, including one who was still in Grade Three, using his violent streak to bully them into silence.

On the occasions that his madness was revealed, the family would choose to have these crimes resolved within the family rather than take the cases to the police.

Now, Angelbert Kalibwanji, 39, is on the run for raping his brother’s daughters on different occasions since 2008.

One of the relatives then decided to break ranks with his family and led the three women, who were abused, to the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Angelbert.

“Police are investigating rape cases involving relatives in Hatcliffe,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person is an uncle (their father’s young brother) to the complainants.

“The complainants once stayed with their grandmother, who is now late, together with the accused person, when they were young.

“The accused person was violent and they were afraid of him as they grew up.

“During the years 2005 and 2008, when all the complainants were minors, the accused person used to have sexual intercourse with them several times and on different occasions.

“At one time, complainant one disclosed the matter to her aunt, the matter was discussed within the family but no action was taken.

“Another complainant only disclosed the matter to her teacher when she was in Grade Three when they had a lesson of sexual abuse at school.

“The teacher then conveyed the message to the complainant’s grandmother and again the matter was discussed within family members and no legal action was taken.

“The complainants were invited for a party at their grandmother’s house in Hatcliffe.

“The three complainants started discussing life’s challenges and that is when they discovered that they were all abused by the accused person.

“They then approached a relative who referred them to Msasa Projects for advice and lodged a police report,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro