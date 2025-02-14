MAN RAPES BROTHER'S THREE DAUGHTERS

A Hatcliffe man repeatedly raped his older’s brother’s three daughters, including one who was still in Grade Three, using his violent streak to bully them into silence.
On the
occasions that his madness was revealed, the family would choose to have these
crimes resolved within the family rather than take the cases to the police.
Now, Angelbert
Kalibwanji, 39, is on the run for raping his brother’s daughters on different
occasions since 2008.
One of the
relatives then decided to break ranks with his family and led the three women,
who were abused, to the police.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case
and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Angelbert.
“Police are
investigating rape cases involving relatives in Hatcliffe,” said Insp Chakanza.
“The accused
person is an uncle (their father’s young brother) to the complainants.
“The
complainants once stayed with their grandmother, who is now late, together with
the accused person, when they were young.
“The accused
person was violent and they were afraid of him as they grew up.
“During the
years 2005 and 2008, when all the complainants were minors, the accused person
used to have sexual intercourse with them several times and on different
occasions.
“At one time,
complainant one disclosed the matter to her aunt, the matter was discussed
within the family but no action was taken.
“Another
complainant only disclosed the matter to her teacher when she was in Grade
Three when they had a lesson of sexual abuse at school.
“The teacher
then conveyed the message to the complainant’s grandmother and again the matter
was discussed within family members and no legal action was taken.
“The
complainants were invited for a party at their grandmother’s house in
Hatcliffe.
“The three
complainants started discussing life’s challenges and that is when they
discovered that they were all abused by the accused person.
“They then
approached a relative who referred them to Msasa Projects for advice and lodged
a police report,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
