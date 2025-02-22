PHASE OUT CALAs : SCHOOLS ORDERED

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has urged schools nationwide to fully and promptly embrace the new policy of school-based projects and to completely phase out the use of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALAs).

The call comes amid reports that some schools were taking too long to transition from the CALAs into the new policy thereby putting a lot of pressure on both learners and parents ahead of the September to November examinations.

In an interview with Sunday News last week, the Ministry’s Communication and Advocacy Director, Mr Taungana Ndoro stressed the importance of timeously informing parents and pupils about the new policy which took effect at the beginning of the year. Mr Ndoro explained that the adopted policy aims to streamline the assessment process and alleviate the burden on both learners and teachers.

“The school-based projects are intended to be more practical, relevant, and aligned with the competencies we want our learners to develop. They provide a holistic approach to assessment, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world contexts,” he stated.

He further clarified that the implementation of this transition will occur in phases to facilitate a smooth adjustment.

For the upcoming this year’s examinations, schools will be required to incorporate the new school-based projects as part of their assessment criteria.

However, for the June examinations, CALAs will be utilised for the last time before being completely phased out.

“This is a transitional period designed to allow schools to adapt to the new system. We recognise that change can be challenging, but we are confident that this shift will bring long-term benefits to our education system,” remarked Mr Ndoro. Sunday News