MESSY FIGHT FOR ESTATE AS THIRD WIFE EMERGES

A battle for a late businessman’s estate has taken a twist with one of his sons claiming that he left behind a third wife who should be given a share of the estate.

His estate was left in the hands of his second wife, Anna Mugari, who was declared by the court as the sole surviving spouse.

Anna took ownership of two houses and a farm.

However, the late businessman’s son, Pardon Mugari, has now brought another woman, Tsitsi Ruvimbo, whom he claims was his father’s third wife and she should also get a share of the estate.

Pardon is the stepson of the woman who was declared by court as the surviving spouse.

His father died in 2022. Anna has now dragged Pardon to court claiming verbal and physical abuse. Ruvimbo has also lodged a complaint for breach of peace at the Harare Civil Court.

Anna told the court that Pardon has been imposing Ruvimbo as her late father’s third wife.

He is also demanding that she be given her share of the properties left behind by his late father.

Anna revealed that she has been embroiled in lengthy court battles with Pardon since 2022.

“Following the passing of my husband, Pardon has been forcing me off the properties demanding a large chunk of the estate.

“We have been coming to court since 2022 and I applied for a peace order after he insulted me for registering two houses in my name.

“His other siblings ceded all their rights and benefits from the estate to me as their guardian but to my surprise, he now wants to evict me,” said Anna.

Anna also claimed Pardon has already accommodated Ruvimbo at the farm.

“The woman is already occupying the farm illegally and Pardon is demanding her share of the estate on her behalf.

“He is already ploughing on half of the land and each time I ask them to leave he bombards me with all sorts of insults.

“He is a man of means, running a prominent school in Harare but, surprisingly, he is fighting an old widow like me,’’ she said.

Quizzed about his intentions, Pardon asked for some time to respond to Anna’s application.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in court tomorrow before Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam. H Metro