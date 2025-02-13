MESSY FIGHT FOR ESTATE AS THIRD WIFE EMERGES

A battle for a late businessman’s estate has taken a twist with one of his sons claiming that he left behind a third wife who should be given a share of the estate.
His estate was left in the hands of his second
wife, Anna Mugari, who was declared by the court as the sole surviving spouse.
Anna took
ownership of two houses and a farm.
However, the
late businessman’s son, Pardon Mugari, has now brought another woman, Tsitsi
Ruvimbo, whom he claims was his father’s third wife and she should also get a
share of the estate.
Pardon is the
stepson of the woman who was declared by court as the surviving spouse.
His father died
in 2022. Anna has now dragged Pardon to court claiming verbal and physical
abuse. Ruvimbo has also lodged a complaint for breach of peace at the Harare
Civil Court.
Anna told the
court that Pardon has been imposing Ruvimbo as her late father’s third wife.
He is also
demanding that she be given her share of the properties left behind by his late
father.
Anna revealed
that she has been embroiled in lengthy court battles with Pardon since 2022.
“Following the
passing of my husband, Pardon has been forcing me off the properties demanding
a large chunk of the estate.
“We have been
coming to court since 2022 and I applied for a peace order after he insulted me
for registering two houses in my name.
“His other
siblings ceded all their rights and benefits from the estate to me as their
guardian but to my surprise, he now wants to evict me,” said Anna.
Anna also
claimed Pardon has already accommodated Ruvimbo at the farm.
“The woman is
already occupying the farm illegally and Pardon is demanding her share of the
estate on her behalf.
“He is already
ploughing on half of the land and each time I ask them to leave he bombards me
with all sorts of insults.
“He is a man of
means, running a prominent school in Harare but, surprisingly, he is fighting
an old widow like me,’’ she said.
Quizzed about
his intentions, Pardon asked for some time to respond to Anna’s application.
The matter is
scheduled to be heard in court tomorrow before Harare magistrate Meenal
Narotam. H Metro
