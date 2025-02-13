HUGE RETURNS FOR GOLD COINS INVESTORS

Zimbabwe’s gold coins, introduced in July 2022, have delivered impressive returns to investors, with prices soaring 66 percent as gold prices rocket, statistics from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) show.

The coins, known as Mosi-Oa-Tunya, vernacular for the country’s world heritage tourist site Victoria Falls, were introduced as an investment alternative and instrument to absorb excess market liquidity and combat inflation.

The value of the coins is tied to the international gold price, fluctuating with the global market rate, plus a small production fee.

They have become a lucrative investment for those who bought them, rising from an initial price of US$1 823 on July 25, 2022, to US$3,040 yesterday for a 22-carat coin.

The coins, primarily were acquired by institutional investors, such as pension funds and individual investors, largely using local currency holdings.

“The gold coins have proven a remarkably successful investment vehicle,” Princess Revai, a Harare-based economist said.

“The returns, exceeding 60 percent in US dollar terms in just over two years, have demonstrated the effectiveness of this instrument in preserving and growing wealth, particularly in a high-inflation environment.”

Gold has traditionally been a good hedge during inflationary periods, and acts as a haven for investors, especially cautious ones with low risk tolerance. Herald