FOUR COPS STEAL US$57K AT ACCIDENT SCENE

OUR police officers allegedly stole US$57 000 and two kgs of gold, while the driver of a car which had been involved in an accident was unconscious, in the early hours of Saturday morning near Selous along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.
Nobizita
Gatawa, who had been driving a Toyota Max, was involved in a road traffic
accident near the Selous roundabout.
He had US$80
000 in cash in his car and 2.16kgs of pure gold and was unconscious when the
four police officers attended the accident scene.
Rudo Tafa,
Daniel Mujabuki, Musekiwa Karimanzira from ZRP Saruwe and Thomson Brian
Chinyani from ZRP Norton Traffic appeared in court yesterday before Norton
magistrate Christine Nyandoro on Tuesday.
They were
released on US$150 bail each.
The State,
represented by Thomas Chanakira, alleged that on Saturday, at around 4am, Tafa,
Mujabuki and Karimanzira were on moming raid deployment using a ZRP Mahindra
vehicle.
The three
parked their car at the Selous roundabout, along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.
They were
informed by a motorist, who was coming from Chegutu, that an accident had
occurred, just before the roundabout.
The three went
back to their police station and picked up Chinyani, who is deployed at ZRP
Norton Traffic base at ZRP Saruwe, and went to the traffic accident scene.
The State
claims the quartet stole US$57 000 and 2kgs of gold.
They handed
over US$22 500 to Gatawa’s father, when he came to see him.
That was when
the offence was discovered. H Metro
