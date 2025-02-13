FOUR COPS STEAL US$57K AT ACCIDENT SCENE

OUR police officers allegedly stole US$57 000 and two kgs of gold, while the driver of a car which had been involved in an accident was unconscious, in the early hours of Saturday morning near Selous along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Nobizita Gatawa, who had been driving a Toyota Max, was involved in a road traffic accident near the Selous roundabout.

He had US$80 000 in cash in his car and 2.16kgs of pure gold and was unconscious when the four police officers attended the accident scene.

Rudo Tafa, Daniel Mujabuki, Musekiwa Karimanzira from ZRP Saruwe and Thomson Brian Chinyani from ZRP Norton Traffic appeared in court yesterday before Norton magistrate Christine Nyandoro on Tuesday.

They were released on US$150 bail each.

The State, represented by Thomas Chanakira, alleged that on Saturday, at around 4am, Tafa, Mujabuki and Karimanzira were on moming raid deployment using a ZRP Mahindra vehicle.

The three parked their car at the Selous roundabout, along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

They were informed by a motorist, who was coming from Chegutu, that an accident had occurred, just before the roundabout.

The three went back to their police station and picked up Chinyani, who is deployed at ZRP Norton Traffic base at ZRP Saruwe, and went to the traffic accident scene.

The State claims the quartet stole US$57 000 and 2kgs of gold.

They handed over US$22 500 to Gatawa’s father, when he came to see him.

That was when the offence was discovered. H Metro