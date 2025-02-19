HRE TOWN CLERK'S STAGGERING US$27K A MONTH PAY

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has revealed that the top executives at the City Council are taking home a staggering US$6 million a year and they also splashed a cool US$1 million on their vehicles.

He said the Town Clerk is earning as much as US$27 000 per month while the lowest ranked director is pocketing US$15 000 a month.

Collectively, he said, the salary bill for the top executives was around US$500 000 a month.

The fat pay cheques don’t tally with the poor service delivery in the capital.

It also appears, from Mafume’s submission before the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of the City of Harare, that the huge salaries are a closely guarded secret.

The only time he viewed the salaries, he said, was when the Acting Human Resources Manager allowed him to go through the salary sheet following an order from the Town Clerk.

On a dramatic day for the Mayor, Mafume was yesterday found guilty of breaching Section 13 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act for lying under oath.

He was ordered to pay a fine of US$300 or serve three months of imprisonment.

He apologised to the Commission for leading it to a wrong address while having given the address as his correct home location while under oath.

“Yes, my Lord, I take full responsibility for my actions, and I would like to extend my apologies, my heartfelt apologies to the Commission for the misleading information. I have indeed given the rest of my evidence to the Commission,” he said.

He was grilled as to why the City Council was failing to repair roads in the capital when it could afford to pay its executives such fat salaries.

Mafume said: “We have made the arguments since 2009, all revenues directed for repair of the roads were diverted to ZINARA, including vehicle licences, fuel levy, carbon tax, in the main.

“From ZINARA, at the beginning, we were getting a bit of money but for the past five years or six we have only been getting an equivalent of US$2 million, that is insufficient even to do pothole patching.

“Previously City Councils used to collect the vehicle licence levy which the world over is used to repair the roads.

“Then in 2009, the law was changed, the money no longer comes to Council but goes to ZINARA who then distributes it to Councils.

“We only got US$2million, for this year, we were lucky “Last year we were lucky that there was SADC and thankfully a lot of investments were done on the roads.” H Metro