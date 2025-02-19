CHILLSPOT PRODUCER : I NEVER HAD SEX WITH THE TEEN

Chillspot Records producer Tafadzwa ‘DJ Ribhe’ Mandaza says he never had sex with the teenage girl who is accusing him of rape.

He pleaded not guilty to the rape charge when his trial opened in Harare yesterday.

He is accused of raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

DJ Ribhe told the court that he never engaged in any sexual activity with the teenager.

He also denied drugging her as claimed by the State.

DJ Ribhe, through his lawyer Stephen Chikotora, denied the State’s claims that he spiked the drinks which the complainant was consuming to induce her to be drunk.

He told the court that those allegations were false.He said he was at work on the night in question at Mashwede Village where he was a disc jockey.

The complainant was with other people.

He said the teenager was with someone called Courage, and another lady and, if she had any sexual activity on the day, it was with someone else and not with him.

Allegations are that DJ Ribhe drugged the teenager before raping her.

The victim stays in the same neighborhood as DJ Ribhe.

She is a Form Two student.

The State claims that on October 16 last year, the teenager didn’t go back home after school.

When her father checked with the school, he was told that she hadn’t come to school for two days.

The next day, she went to DJ Ribhe’s home with other people, who are not named in the State’s papers and they left for Mashwede Village at around 10pm.

It is the State’s case that DJ Ribhe allegedly manipulated the minor into drinking an unknown substance and smoking shisha.

Later that night, the State claims DJ Ribhe took the girl to his home where she regained consciousness the next day.

It is alleged that when she woke up and realised that DJ Ribhe had raped her.

Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State. H Metro