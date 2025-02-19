CHILLSPOT PRODUCER : I NEVER HAD SEX WITH THE TEEN

Chillspot Records producer Tafadzwa ‘DJ Ribhe’ Mandaza says he never had sex with the teenage girl who is accusing him of rape.
He pleaded not
guilty to the rape charge when his trial opened in Harare yesterday.
He is accused
of raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl.
DJ Ribhe told
the court that he never engaged in any sexual activity with the teenager.
He also denied
drugging her as claimed by the State.
DJ Ribhe,
through his lawyer Stephen Chikotora, denied the State’s claims that he spiked
the drinks which the complainant was consuming to induce her to be drunk.
He told the
court that those allegations were false.He said he was at work on the night in
question at Mashwede Village where he was a disc jockey.
The complainant
was with other people.
He said the
teenager was with someone called Courage, and another lady and, if she had any
sexual activity on the day, it was with someone else and not with him.
Allegations are
that DJ Ribhe drugged the teenager before raping her.
The victim
stays in the same neighborhood as DJ Ribhe.
She is a Form
Two student.
The State
claims that on October 16 last year, the teenager didn’t go back home after
school.
When her father
checked with the school, he was told that she hadn’t come to school for two
days.
The next day,
she went to DJ Ribhe’s home with other people, who are not named in the State’s
papers and they left for Mashwede Village at around 10pm.
It is the
State’s case that DJ Ribhe allegedly manipulated the minor into drinking an
unknown substance and smoking shisha.
Later that
night, the State claims DJ Ribhe took the girl to his home where she regained
consciousness the next day.
It is alleged
that when she woke up and realised that DJ Ribhe had raped her.
Ephraim
Zinyandu appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment