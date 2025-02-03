ED HAS GONE ROGUE : WAR VETS

War veterans have again laid into President Mnangagwa, telling him his time at State House is now up.
“Zimbabweans,
it’s within our power to stop this nonsense, Mnangagwa has gone rogue and he
must go. We invited him to go peacefully, but instead he is digging in and
continuing to push the 2030 agenda. The only 2030 he will see is half past
eight on his watch.
“Some have
insisted that we have masters, the insinuation is that we have been sent by
VicePresident Chiwenga to do this. Nothing can be further from the truth. The
fact that we stand for war against corruption, nepotism and misgovernance,
which are values that informed our reasons for going to war against Ian Smith,
means we are genuine. In short, we have been sent by the same people who sent
us to the liberation war in the 70s. We speak for them once again and possibly
for the last time.
“Imagine, how
you keep a minister in office after she openly insults your Vice-President?
[sic] Tatenda Mavetera had the audacity to call General Chiwenga a decorated
war hero, mupanduki, we are in shock that this can happen. We have Daniel
Garwe, a former soldier in the Rhodesian army, who shot at us as we fought to
liberate ourselves from colonial rule, but now a minister and once again
fighting from the wrong side of history,” Geza said.
“Let me make it
clear, we as war veterans and the general public of Zimbabwe — our povo — we
have the right to remove Mnangagwa from office because it is us who took him to
State House. Who does not know that Mnangagwa fled this country with just his
son and his cousin? Where were you Garwe when the man you seek to defend was
border jumping? Were you not at Zanu PF headquarters singing and dancing while
he was being insulted, now you want to behave as a brave man calling us — isu
takarwira nyika ana bhoki. Sadly, Mnangagwa you allow this nonsense to happen,
you allow Mavetera to insult an Acting President, at national events, insulting
a general how dare!” Blessed Geza was speaking with other comrades at a press
conference yesterday.
War veterans led by Blessed Geza, have apologised for helping Emmerson Mnangagwa come to power in the 2017 coup. Geza is a Zanu PF Central Committee member.— Ambassador Elfas Mcloud Z Shangwa (@Hunter_int) February 3, 2025
Speaking at a press conference in Harare today (Sunday) Geza said:
_"I am deeply sorry and with hindsight, I regret… pic.twitter.com/EweYGmOdFC
