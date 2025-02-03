ED HAS GONE ROGUE : WAR VETS



War veterans have again laid into President Mnangagwa, telling him his time at State House is now up.

“Zimbabweans, it’s within our power to stop this nonsense, Mnangagwa has gone rogue and he must go. We invited him to go peacefully, but instead he is digging in and continuing to push the 2030 agenda. The only 2030 he will see is half past eight on his watch.

“Some have insisted that we have masters, the insinuation is that we have been sent by VicePresident Chiwenga to do this. Nothing can be further from the truth. The fact that we stand for war against corruption, nepotism and misgovernance, which are values that informed our reasons for going to war against Ian Smith, means we are genuine. In short, we have been sent by the same people who sent us to the liberation war in the 70s. We speak for them once again and possibly for the last time.

“Imagine, how you keep a minister in office after she openly insults your Vice-President? [sic] Tatenda Mavetera had the audacity to call General Chiwenga a decorated war hero, mupanduki, we are in shock that this can happen. We have Daniel Garwe, a former soldier in the Rhodesian army, who shot at us as we fought to liberate ourselves from colonial rule, but now a minister and once again fighting from the wrong side of history,” Geza said.

“Let me make it clear, we as war veterans and the general public of Zimbabwe — our povo — we have the right to remove Mnangagwa from office because it is us who took him to State House. Who does not know that Mnangagwa fled this country with just his son and his cousin? Where were you Garwe when the man you seek to defend was border jumping? Were you not at Zanu PF headquarters singing and dancing while he was being insulted, now you want to behave as a brave man calling us — isu takarwira nyika ana bhoki. Sadly, Mnangagwa you allow this nonsense to happen, you allow Mavetera to insult an Acting President, at national events, insulting a general how dare!” Blessed Geza was speaking with other comrades at a press conference yesterday.