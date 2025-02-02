WOMAN JAILED FOR BABY SMUGGLING

The woman convicted of trafficking a two-day-old baby from South Africa to Zimbabwe so the child could be sold for adoption outside Africa has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Janet Marimo, who conspired with the baby’s mother Pauline Maganga, paid R25 000 to buy the infant with the intention of selling the child abroad. Her plans were foiled when authorities arrested her in Harare.

Presiding magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei handed down the sentence, noting that special circumstances warranted a reduction from the set standard under sentencing guidelines of a 10-year jail sentence.

“The court found the accused was bona fide in her mistaken understanding of adoption laws in both South Africa and Zimbabwe. Her ignorance of the law and lack of sophistication were deemed special circumstances,” said Mr Ndirowei.

The court also considered the role played by Maganga, the biological mother, in influencing Marimo to commit the offence.

Maganga, who was jailed for 10 years in May 2024 for her involvement, testified that she first connected with Marimo through a Facebook adoption group in March 2023.

Marimo, the group’s administrator, facilitated discussions about adoption among its six members, including people from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. Herald