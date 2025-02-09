DIVORCE CASES SURGE IN ZIM

Zimbabwe has witnessed a stark surge in divorce cases in 2024, with 3 214 cases recorded across the country compared to 2 149 in 2023.
Of these, only
1 562 divorces have been finalised, underlining the growing strain on families
and the judicial system.
The capital
Harare leads both in filings and finalisations. The Judicial Service Commission
(JSC) recorded 1 945 divorce cases in Harare, of which 996 have been completed.
Bulawayo follows with 825 filed cases and 383 finalised divorces.
Other regions
recorded significantly lower figures with Masvingo High Court having 179 cases
filed and 70 finalised, while Mutare High Court handled 157 cases which were
filed and 78 completed.
The High Court
in Chinhoyi had 108 filed and 35 finalised. Counsellors and social commentators
are calling for urgent measures to address the rising divorce rates, pointing
to infidelity, social media misuse, poor communication, lingering grudges, and
gender-based violence (GBV) as key drivers.
The president
of the Council of Churches in Africa, Bishop Rocky Moyo said the statistics
represent far more than numbers.
“These figures
embody the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart. Whether due to
modern life pressures, financial strains, or communication breakdowns, the
causes of these divorces are complex and multifaceted,” he observed.
Dr Moyo
outlined several contributing factors, noting that many divorces stem from
infidelity, financial difficulties, lack of intimacy, and unresolved disputes.
He warned that
divorce can leave lasting emotional scars, feelings of unhappiness, anger, and
long-term personal turmoil.
“Praying and
connecting spiritually from day one can lessen cases of divorce. When couples
are united in Christ, they understand each other better. Marriage is hard work
and requires effort from both sides,” said Dr Moyo.
He also
stressed the importance of community support and open dialogue.
“As we reflect
on this alarming trend, deeper discussions around mental health, relationship
education, and support systems for couples are essential,” said Dr Moyo.
He said behind
each statistic lies a story, a family and a community feeling the ripple
effects of these changes.
“As Zimbabweans
grapple with this reality, it’s essential to foster environments where love,
understanding, and communication can thrive, ultimately leading to healthier
relationships and, hopefully, happier families,” said Dr Moyo.
Zimbabwe Women
Lawyers Association (ZWLA) regional director, Ms Sethulo Ncube, highlighted
that gender-based violence remains a significant factor.
“In our work
handling women’s affairs, we see that most divorces are linked to GBV,
infidelity, or financial concerns. While some disagreements can be resolved,
often the outcome is divorce, a situation that adversely affects children who
end up caught between parents,” she explained. Chronicle
