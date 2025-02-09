CLUSTER HOUSES TURNING HARARE INTO GHETTOS



Concerns are growing over the potential transformation of Harare’s low-density suburbs into high-density areas within the next five years, reportedly driven by councillors approving cluster housing developments in exchange for kickbacks from developers.

The City of Harare has not allocated stands for cluster house development in the past seven years, creating a policy vacuum that councillors are allegedly exploiting for personal gain.

Reports indicate that councillors are involved in the technical assessments of sites for cluster houses, despite lacking the necessary training. They conduct site visits and inspections, raising concerns about potential bribes from developers eager to commence their projects.

Mr Addmore Nhekairo, the director of housing at Harare City Council, said: “I am not allocating any such stands for cluster homes.

“As I indicated, these are the formerly big stands, which individual owners are now applying to subdivide into clusters.”

He acknowledged the possibility of councillors’ extorting funds from developers.

However, he emphasised that the proliferation of clusters is, in his opinion, a needs-driven occurrence where people are desirous of accommodation.

Residents from suburbs such as Mt Pleasant and Groombridge have expressed their opposition to the new cluster housing policy.

They demand that the council first upgrade existing infrastructure before any further developments.

Their concerns include the impact on sewer and water systems, as well as the availability of essential services like schools.

Added Mr Nhekairo: “The town planner is now mindful of the concerns of residents and the impact it is having on not only sewer and water reticulation infrastructure but also the availability of ancillary facilities like schools.”

The ongoing developments pose a significant threat to the character of low-density suburbs in Harare.

Residents are urging the city council to prioritise infrastructure improvements and address the governance issues that have contributed to the current situation.

In Newlands, there are concerns that the mushrooming of apartments accommodating many families is resulting in increased demand for electricity, causing faults most of the time.

With more people in Newlands, the drilling of boreholes has also increased, leading to the water table going further down.

Some residents say they have raised the issue with council but nothing has been done so far. Herald