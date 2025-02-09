CLUSTER HOUSES TURNING HARARE INTO GHETTOS

Concerns are growing over the potential transformation of Harare’s low-density suburbs into high-density areas within the next five years, reportedly driven by councillors approving cluster housing developments in exchange for kickbacks from developers.
The City of
Harare has not allocated stands for cluster house development in the past seven
years, creating a policy vacuum that councillors are allegedly exploiting for
personal gain.
Reports
indicate that councillors are involved in the technical assessments of sites
for cluster houses, despite lacking the necessary training. They conduct site
visits and inspections, raising concerns about potential bribes from developers
eager to commence their projects.
Mr Addmore
Nhekairo, the director of housing at Harare City Council, said: “I am not
allocating any such stands for cluster homes.
“As I
indicated, these are the formerly big stands, which individual owners are now
applying to subdivide into clusters.”
He acknowledged
the possibility of councillors’ extorting funds from developers.
However, he
emphasised that the proliferation of clusters is, in his opinion, a
needs-driven occurrence where people are desirous of accommodation.
Residents from
suburbs such as Mt Pleasant and Groombridge have expressed their opposition to
the new cluster housing policy.
They demand
that the council first upgrade existing infrastructure before any further
developments.
Their concerns
include the impact on sewer and water systems, as well as the availability of
essential services like schools.
Added Mr
Nhekairo: “The town planner is now mindful of the concerns of residents and the
impact it is having on not only sewer and water reticulation infrastructure but
also the availability of ancillary facilities like schools.”
The ongoing
developments pose a significant threat to the character of low-density suburbs
in Harare.
Residents are
urging the city council to prioritise infrastructure improvements and address
the governance issues that have contributed to the current situation.
In Newlands,
there are concerns that the mushrooming of apartments accommodating many
families is resulting in increased demand for electricity, causing faults most
of the time.
With more
people in Newlands, the drilling of boreholes has also increased, leading to
the water table going further down.
Some residents
say they have raised the issue with council but nothing has been done so far.
