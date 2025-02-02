ZANU PF : NO REFERENDUM FOR 2030

Zanu PF has escalated it’s Annual National People’s Conference resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028 to Parliament, with the party saying there is no need for a referendum as the polls will be postponed to 2030 via a Constitutional Amendment.
Speaking at the
Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting on Saturday, Zanu
PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said the resolution,
which was adopted at the 21st Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference in
Bulawayo in October last year, is now in the implementation phase.
“At a party
policy meeting last Monday, we agreed to allow the Parliament of Zimbabwe to
implement Resolution Number One as presented at the conference. There is no
going back in implementing the resolution,” he said.
Cde Machacha
said those opposed to the resolution should have voiced their opinions at the
conference or at provincial and district coordinating committee meetings.
“Those who do
not support the resolution were free to debate it at the conference, Provincial
Coordinating Committee meetings, or District Coordinating Committee meetings.
We are now at the implementation stage,” he said.
In a separate
address at a Zanu PF Harare Youth inter-district meeting on Saturday, Harare
Provincial Chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa elaborated on the plan to amend
the Constitution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term by two years, pushing the
next elections to 2030.
“After
Parliament amends the Constitution by postponing the elections, it is not
necessary to go for a Referendum. There will be no need for a Referendum.
Parliament was directed to amend the Constitution in line with Resolution
Number One,” Cde Masimirembwa said.
He clarified
that the proposed amendment aligns with Section 91(2) of the Constitution,
which stipulates that a person is disqualified from running for president if
they have already served two terms, with each term defined as three or more
years.
“The Referendum
is only necessary if we interfere with the term limit provision, which is a
three-year period. If the President serves less than three years, it’s not
considered a full term. He falls within the term limit of the presidential term
provision,” Cde Masimirembwa said.
Further, he
said the proposed extension does not violate constitutional term limits, as it
only postpones the elections to 2030 without altering the two-term cap.
“This will be
in line with the two-term limit of the President according to the country’s
Constitution. He will be within the confines of the two-term limit. What is
required is just to postpone the elections up to 2030. There is no need to
worry about interference with the term limit, so the party resolution is in
tandem with the term limit provision,” Cde Masimirembwa said.
Herald
