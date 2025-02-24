CAR THIEF CAUGHT AFTER FIVE MONTHS ON THE RUN

A suspected thief, who is believed to have been on the run since last October, has been arrested and charged with car theft.

Russel Shamhu was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

The complainant is Good To Go Car Rental, represented by Lawrence Mangenje.

The court heard that on October 27 last year, Shamhu and his accomplices – Douglas Chinoona and Trevor Tinei Machikiche – connived to steal from Good To Go Car Sale.

They intended to steal a white Toyota Hilux with registration number AGE4106.

To achieve their plan, they sent Douglas Chinoona to Good To Go Car Rental where he inquired about the car for rental purposes.

On the same day, Chinoona and Machikiche went to number 10 Vincent Road, Belvedere, Harare, where they sought the services of Tawanda Lister Gahamadze, a locksmith, who made a duplicate key of the hired motor vehicle.

The duplicate key was then taken by Machikiche.

Machikiche stole the motor vehicle and drove to Selous, along the Harare/Bulawayo highway, where they removed the tracker and the number plates before driving off to Chirundu Border Post where the motor vehicle was parked.

On the same day, Chinoona made a false report to the police knowing fully well that the car had been stolen by Shamhu and Machikiche.

Investigations unearthed the deal leading to Chinoona’s arrest and the recovery of the vehicle.

The car is valued at US$52 000. H Metro