CAR THIEF CAUGHT AFTER FIVE MONTHS ON THE RUN

A suspected thief, who is believed to have been on the run since last October, has been arrested and charged with car theft.
Russel Shamhu
was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Isheanesu Matova.
The complainant
is Good To Go Car Rental, represented by Lawrence Mangenje.
The court heard
that on October 27 last year, Shamhu and his accomplices – Douglas Chinoona and
Trevor Tinei Machikiche – connived to steal from Good To Go Car Sale.
They intended
to steal a white Toyota Hilux with registration number AGE4106.
To achieve
their plan, they sent Douglas Chinoona to Good To Go Car Rental where he
inquired about the car for rental purposes.
On the same
day, Chinoona and Machikiche went to number 10 Vincent Road, Belvedere, Harare,
where they sought the services of Tawanda Lister Gahamadze, a locksmith, who
made a duplicate key of the hired motor vehicle.
The duplicate
key was then taken by Machikiche.
Machikiche
stole the motor vehicle and drove to Selous, along the Harare/Bulawayo highway,
where they removed the tracker and the number plates before driving off to
Chirundu Border Post where the motor vehicle was parked.
On the same
day, Chinoona made a false report to the police knowing fully well that the car
had been stolen by Shamhu and Machikiche.
Investigations
unearthed the deal leading to Chinoona’s arrest and the recovery of the
vehicle.
The car is
valued at US$52 000. H Metro
