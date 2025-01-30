WOMAN KILLS HUBBY, TWO KIDS

A 34-year-old woman from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb has been arrested after allegedly killing her two children and husband using a metal digger following a domestic dispute this Thursday.
The mother of two, Happiness Chimbangu is accused of fatally stabbing her husband, Edwin Chimbangu, aged 35, and their children, Promise (4) and seven-month-old Prudence.
Acting Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the shocking incident, saying investigations are underway. ZBC
