TWO SIBLINGS DROWN AS MUM ROTS IN JAIL

Two siblings aged 11 and nine drowned in an abandoned open pit chrome mine in Ngwaro Village, Chief Mapanzure in Zvishavane on Saturday.

Chief Mapanzure born Collen Chimhofu confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He urged miners to prioritise land reclamation.

The chief identified the deceased as Tendai Hove (nine) and her cousin Leeroy Makungwe (11). He added that three other minors who were swimming with the deceased notified villagers that the duo had disappeared.

The siblings mother Primrose Marrisa (31) is currently in remand prison since November 2024 for kidnapping. Marisa allegedly gave shelter to a minor to have sexual intercourse with a man who is on the run.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could not be reached for a comment.

“Two children who have been identified as nine-year- old Tendai Hove and her 11 -year – old cousin, Leeroy Makungwe died from drowning while they were swimming in an abandoned chrome mine.

“The two were swimming together with three others who were swimming in the shallower areas and they managed to escape.

“We encourage miners to reclaim and secure disused mining pits to prevent further loss of life and protect the community, livestock, and local fauna,” he said. Masvingo Mirror