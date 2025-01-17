TWO SIBLINGS DROWN AS MUM ROTS IN JAIL

Two siblings aged 11 and nine drowned in an abandoned open pit chrome mine in Ngwaro Village, Chief Mapanzure in Zvishavane on Saturday.
Chief Mapanzure
born Collen Chimhofu confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He urged miners to
prioritise land reclamation.
The chief
identified the deceased as Tendai Hove (nine) and her cousin Leeroy Makungwe
(11). He added that three other minors who were swimming with the deceased
notified villagers that the duo had disappeared.
The siblings
mother Primrose Marrisa (31) is currently in remand prison since November 2024
for kidnapping. Marisa allegedly gave shelter to a minor to have sexual
intercourse with a man who is on the run.
Midlands Police
Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could not be reached for a comment.
“Two children
who have been identified as nine-year- old Tendai Hove and her 11 -year – old
cousin, Leeroy Makungwe died from drowning while they were swimming in an
abandoned chrome mine.
“The two were
swimming together with three others who were swimming in the shallower areas
and they managed to escape.
“We encourage
miners to reclaim and secure disused mining pits to prevent further loss of
life and protect the community, livestock, and local fauna,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
