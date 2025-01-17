WOMAN HIT BY COP'S STRAY BULLET

A Bulawayo woman was injured by a stray bullet in the city center on Tuesday at around 4 PM, reportedly fired by members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pursuing wanted individuals.
The woman
sustained a thigh injury and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH)
for medical attention.
The incident
occurred at the intersection of Fort Street and 12th Avenue.
Zimbabwe
Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated
that an official statement on the incident would be released.
A family
member, speaking to this publication, said the victim had just purchased
stationery from a shop along Fort Street and was crossing the road to run other
errands when she was shot.
“While crossing
the road, she was shot in the thigh. The officers, who were pursuing criminals
in a white Fortuner vehicle, didn’t stop to assess the situation and continued
with their operation,” the family member said.
Bystanders at
the scene called an ambulance, and she was swiftly transported to UBH for
treatment.
“It’s fortunate
that the bullet passed cleanly through her thigh, so no surgery was required.
She is now recovering at home, although we continue to make hospital visits,”
the family member added.
The police have
reportedly offered assistance with the medical bills.
“They paid the
hospital bills and have been checking up on her,” said the family member. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment