WOMAN HIT BY COP'S STRAY BULLET

A Bulawayo woman was injured by a stray bullet in the city center on Tuesday at around 4 PM, reportedly fired by members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pursuing wanted individuals.

The woman sustained a thigh injury and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical attention.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Fort Street and 12th Avenue.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that an official statement on the incident would be released.

A family member, speaking to this publication, said the victim had just purchased stationery from a shop along Fort Street and was crossing the road to run other errands when she was shot.

“While crossing the road, she was shot in the thigh. The officers, who were pursuing criminals in a white Fortuner vehicle, didn’t stop to assess the situation and continued with their operation,” the family member said.

Bystanders at the scene called an ambulance, and she was swiftly transported to UBH for treatment.

“It’s fortunate that the bullet passed cleanly through her thigh, so no surgery was required. She is now recovering at home, although we continue to make hospital visits,” the family member added.

The police have reportedly offered assistance with the medical bills.

“They paid the hospital bills and have been checking up on her,” said the family member. CITE