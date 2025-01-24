TSHABANGU TO BE FORMALLY CHARGED

In a bid to resolve the ongoing leadership dispute, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by party president Welshman Ncube, has referred its secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu’s case to the arbiter-general, initiating a formal investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The arbiter-general’s findings will determine Tshabangu’s fate within the party.

Tshabangu and Ncube are locked in a bitter feud that has escalated to legal battles, with the faction led by the party president accusing his secretary-general of making unauthorised decisions.

Following Tshabangu’s suspension, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure confirmed that the arbiter-general was investigating the matter.

“If at the conclusion of his investigation, he is satisfied that acts of misconduct have been committed he will charge him and summon him to the disciplinary committee,” Madzimure said.

“What matters is that, after his suspension, his case was referred to the arbiter-general. In terms of the constitution, he has the responsibility of charging people before the party’s disciplinary committee.”

He said Tshabangu had not yet been formally charged.

“We are still awaiting whether or not the arbiter-general has completed his investigations,” Madzimure said.

“If he has, he will advise the party if he is proceeding to a disciplinary hearing or has found out no misconduct was committed. We know that he is doing the investigations. If he is to be charged, the arbiter-general will confirm the sections of the constitution breached.”

The dispute has also spilled into the courts, with Ncube taking legal action to block Tshabangu from making changes in parliament.

The High Court ruled in Ncube’s favour, but Tshabangu has since appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

Complicating matters further, Tshabangu has indicated plans to report Ncube to the Law Society of Zimbabwe, accusing him of influencing his lawyers to withdraw their services on the eve of his Supreme Court hearing in an alleged bid to frustrate his case. Zimbabwe Independent