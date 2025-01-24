TSHABANGU TO BE FORMALLY CHARGED

In a bid to resolve the ongoing leadership dispute, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by party president Welshman Ncube, has referred its secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu’s case to the arbiter-general, initiating a formal investigation into allegations of misconduct.
The
arbiter-general’s findings will determine Tshabangu’s fate within the party.
Tshabangu and
Ncube are locked in a bitter feud that has escalated to legal battles, with the
faction led by the party president accusing his secretary-general of making
unauthorised decisions.
Following
Tshabangu’s suspension, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure confirmed that the
arbiter-general was investigating the matter.
“If at the
conclusion of his investigation, he is satisfied that acts of misconduct have
been committed he will charge him and summon him to the disciplinary
committee,” Madzimure said.
“What matters
is that, after his suspension, his case was referred to the arbiter-general. In
terms of the constitution, he has the responsibility of charging people before
the party’s disciplinary committee.”
He said
Tshabangu had not yet been formally charged.
“We are still
awaiting whether or not the arbiter-general has completed his investigations,”
Madzimure said.
“If he has, he
will advise the party if he is proceeding to a disciplinary hearing or has
found out no misconduct was committed. We know that he is doing the
investigations. If he is to be charged, the arbiter-general will confirm the
sections of the constitution breached.”
The dispute has
also spilled into the courts, with Ncube taking legal action to block Tshabangu
from making changes in parliament.
The High Court
ruled in Ncube’s favour, but Tshabangu has since appealed the decision at the
Supreme Court.
Complicating
matters further, Tshabangu has indicated plans to report Ncube to the Law
Society of Zimbabwe, accusing him of influencing his lawyers to withdraw their
services on the eve of his Supreme Court hearing in an alleged bid to frustrate
his case. Zimbabwe Independent
