TSHABANGU : I'M NOT SELLING OUT

CCC interim secretary-general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, has defended the opposition’s engagement with the ruling Zanu PF, saying such interactions foster a healthy democracy and promote national development.
Sen Tshabangu,
who is also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, faced criticism from
opposition activists for participating in a visit to President Mnangagwa’s
Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe over the weekend as part of parliamentary business.
During the
visit, President Mnangagwa encouraged the opposition to adopt a more vibrant
approach to governance, asserting that a robust opposition helps keep the
ruling party accountable. In an interview yesterday, Sen Tshabangu dismissed
claims that engaging with the ruling party amounted to betrayal.
“It is
certainly strange reasoning to suggest that an opposition which engages with
the ruling party is ‘selling out.’ How else should State affairs be conducted?
Democracies across the world have healthy interactions between the ruling party
and the opposition,” he said.
“The real issue
is whether or not the opposition remains true to the independent political
demands of its constituency.”
Sen Tshabangu
added that the opposition’s engagements with Zanu PF reflect a commitment to
advancing national interests while maintaining its independence.
“We have
maintained that the status quo is inconsistent with the objectives of the
struggle for national liberation. Our engagements with the ruling party have
asserted this contention,” he said.
Sen Tshabangu
called for a shift in opposition politics, urging maturity and a focus on
home-grown solutions.
“The tragedy is
to assume that opposition should oppose for the sake of it. It is not enough to
oppose. In fact, it is not the task of the opposition. The task is to offer
alternative, objectively sound, and home-grown solutions made by Zimbabweans,
for Zimbabweans, and about Zimbabweans,” he said.
Turning to Zanu
PF’s resolution to defer the 2028 elections to extend President Mnangagwa’s
term until 2030, Sen Tshabangu said the CCC had not yet deliberated on the
matter.
“That issue has
not been considered by the party. At present, it is a matter internal to Zanu
PF. Zanu PF has neither approached us on the issue nor presented it in the
appropriate legislative body for deliberations,” he said.
Sen Tshabangu
said the issue of the deferring of elections has not arisen in any of their
party meetings, stressing the importance of understanding and debating the
reasons behind any proposal to defer elections.
“It will be
important to understand and debate the reasons for the argument of the
deferring of elections and how that benefits us as a people and country.
Deferring elections cannot be an end in itself,” he said. On the question of
CCC’s internal structures, Sen Tshabangu acknowledged the need for a congress
to elect substantive leaders.
“Congress is an
absolute necessity. We are in the process of strengthening the party to prepare
and have a congress. It will happen as soon as the conditions permit,” he said.
