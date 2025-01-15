MAJOR GENERAL SUCCUMBS TO CANCER

Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba has died.

He was 67.

Maj-Gen Siziba died yesterday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Camp after a long battle with cancer.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) deputy director public relations, Lieutenant Colonel Tichafa Mungofa, confirmed the death.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe National Army announces the passing on of Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba this morning at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital in Harare,” reads the statement.

Mourners are gathered at 572 Bulawayo Drive, Killarney, Bulawayo.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. Herald