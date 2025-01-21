TOP DOC IN NO SHOW AT CHIEF'S COURT

The top doctor in Bindura, who is accused of dumping his pregnant girlfriend and then proposing to compensate her with two goats, was in another no-show on Sunday at Chief Chipadze’s traditional court.

Dr Tonderai Chiwawa (40), who is the Bindura Medical Officer, is married and is facing allegations of dumping his girlfriend, Karen Tandanguni (25), and also forcing her to abort.

Karen told H-Metro that she waited for five hours on Sunday but Dr Chiwawa never showed up.

“This is the third time he has stood me up, he did it twice at Chief Masembura’s court and never came for the hearing.

“He is the one who had suggested a change of courts to Chief Chipadze but still he never showed up.”

Karen said she submitted all the evidence before Chief Chipadze, including audios and texts, from the top doctor, in which he allegedly told her to abort the three-month pregnancy.

She is now contemplating roping in the police.

Before his no-show, Dr Chiwawa had offered to compensate Karen with two goats for putting her through hell.

He also suggested that the two will reconcile if she withdraws from making a claim at the traditional chief’s court.

Karen is also accusing Dr Chiwawa of threatening to harm her following her decision to keep the baby.

A report has already been made at Bindura Police Station where Karen lodged another complaint for theft after her mobile phone was stolen.

Dr Chiwawa has been in a relationship with Karen (25), since November 2022.

Karen told H-Metro that Dr Chiwawa was accusing her of seeking attention at the expense of his reputation.

“He had promised to marry me but he is now denying responsibility and told me that he will give me two goats as compensation and we will reconcile.

“We have been together since November 2022 and he says he wants me to suffer for dragging him to the chief’s court.

“I also fear for my life because he said he is prepared to harm me if I keep the child,” said Karen.

She added: “He introduced me to his relatives and I still talk to some of them.

“They told me to be careful of him because he is already in his third marriage.

“He has two children with his first wife, three with his second and one with the maid but, surprisingly, he is forcing me to abort.

“I think he is trying to play games with me and to frustrate me so that i give up on him but I will not.

“He lied that he was going to marry me and I fell pregnant in the process, now he is denying responsibility,” said Karen.

Karen claims the medical doctor has been making frantic efforts to stop her going public with the story.

When we contacted Dr Chiwawa for comment, he claimed he only knew Karen from his neighbourhood.

“I know the girl from around and I don’t care whatever she says, you can as well write all the information she tells you.

“She just wants to tarnish my image,” said Dr Chiwawa. H Metro