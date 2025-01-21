THIEVES STEAL US$1 700 SCHOOL FEES FROM PRAYING WOMAN

A 25-year-old woman lost money, meant for her children’s school fees, and other valuables in her parked car, while she was praying.

Hazel Hungwe was among the worshippers at the Cathedral at the corner of Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Simon Muzenda Road in Harare when thieves broke into her parked Nissan March vehicle.

The thieves used an unknown object to unlock the driver’s door, gained entry and stole US$1700 cash, a tenth generation iPad worth US$1600, three text books and particulars which included a driver’s licence, a national Identity card and bank cards.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a theft from a car which took place at a church along Hebert Chitepo Avenue.

“Total value stolen was approximately US$3800 and nothing was recovered,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro