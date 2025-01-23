THREE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS KILLED IN KOMBI CRASH

Three high school students died while they were on their way to collect their O-Level results when a kombi they were travelling in overturned.

One of the students is believed to have attained 10 As. Authorities at St Mt Mary’s High School in Hwedza confirmed the tragedy. The injured were taken to Mt St Mary’s Hospital.

The school’s School Development Committee Chairman, Mr A Nyasha said in a statement:

“Today we are very sad to share some very sad news with my fellow parents of Mt St Mary’s High.

“Yesterday in the afternoon around 2 pm, 3 of our former Form 4 students died as a result of a road traffic accident at Chizema Shops just before Mkondwa school some 15km before they arrived at school.

“The kombi overturned resulting in them sustaining serious injuries. They all passed on at the hospital. There were a total of about 16 students, including a parent.

“Note that they are all very injured save for one student.

“Our thoughts are with the families, and friends of our three boys who couldn’t make it. This is a very difficult time for everyone in our school community and us as parents.

“This is a terrible loss. We as parents’ reps (myself Mr Nyasha- Chairperson, Mr Chingoma- Vice Chair and Mr Mugariri- treasurer) who were present at school before this happened, witnessed the admission of our kids at the hospital.” H Metro