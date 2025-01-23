TRUMP'S ORDER : ZIM TO LOSE $360M

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to halt the global power’s donor funding for 90 days pending policy review could affect several of its humanitarian projects in Zimbabwe which had been funded to the tune of approximately US$360 million in 2024.
Trump announced
in an Executive Order yesterday that the US would institute a 90-day pause in
foreign development assistance for assessment of programmatic efficiency and
consistency with United States foreign policy.
Finance,
Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube in his 2025
national budget presented to and approved by Parliament last year said Zimbabwe was expecting at
least US$800 million from development partners.
Estimates from
the budget pronouncement placed the US donor funding, through the United States
Agency for International Development (USAid), as one of the largest funders of
aid programmes in Zimbabwe.
In the order,
Trump said the US foreign aid industry and bureaucracy were not aligned with
American interests and in many cases, antithetical to American values.
“They serve to
destabilise world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are
directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among
countries,” he said.
“It is the
policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall
be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of
the President of the United States.”
The Executive
Order also ordered department and agency heads responsible for US foreign
development assistance programmes to immediately pause new obligations and
disbursement of development assistance funds to foreign countries.
Also affected
by the order are implementing non-governmental organisations, international
organisations and contractors pending review of such programmes for
programmatic efficiency and consistency with US foreign policy.
The responsible
department and agency heads, in consultation with the director of Office of
Management and Budget (OMB), are expected to make determinations within 90 days
of the order to continue, modify or cease each foreign assistance programme
based on the review recommendations.
The order
further indicated that resumption of paused development assistance funding may
take place prior to the end of the 90-day period.
“Additionally,
any other new foreign assistance programmes and obligations must be approved by
the Secretary of State or his designee, in consultation with the director of
OMB,” the order read.
According to
the Foreign Assistance Department, the US government pumped US$364 005 416 in
Zimbabwe covering programmes such as Global Health, Agriculture and Food
Security, Democracy, Rights and Governance including Environment programmes.
Other
programmes include gender equality and women’s empowerment, and youth projects.
Among its top
activities in Zimbabwe in 2024, the US dolled US$55,1 million to the Global
Health Supply Chain, HIV and Aids Prevention and Treatment (US$21,8m), Target,
Accelerate and Sustain Quality Care (US$21,2m), Food Security (US$20,5m) and
Protection, Assistance and Solutions (US$20m).
The US also
poured US$18,8m into humanitarian assistance, health assistance (US$17m),
development food aid and food security activities (US$14m) and humanitarian
health assistance (US$12,9m).
Top sectors
included HIV and Aids programmes which received (US$182m), US$60m emergency
response, development food aid and food security (US$37m), basic health
(US$19,8m), governance and civil society (US$16,2m) and agriculture (US$6,7m).
Other
initiatives funded by the US in Zimbabwe include environmental protection and
general health.
Public Service,
Labour and Social Welfare ministry permanent secretary Simon Masanga yesterday
said US government funding went directly to implementing partners.
“We do not work
directly with USAid because their funding goes to implementing partners, who
are engaged in various ongoing projects across the country,” he said.
“We will,
however, engage USAid to understand the impact of the suspension on their
programmes, which are at various levels of implementation across the country.”
But according
to USAid, the US investment in Zimbabwe supports a broad portfolio of health
programmes, providing treatment for and prevention of diseases such as HIV,
tuberculosis and malaria and helps to increase access to reproductive, maternal
and child healthcare services for families.
“Through the US
President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), we help to reduce illness
and deaths caused by the HIV epidemic, especially among women and children.
“In addition,
the US President’s Malaria Initiative supports Zimbabwe’s national malaria
programme by providing bed nets, spraying to eliminate mosquitoes and
assistance in diagnosis and treatment to combat malaria in 45 districts,” it
said.
In agriculture
and food security, USAid, through Food for Peace, is the largest donor of
humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe, while the Feed the Future programme has
helped over 200 000 smallholder farmers since 2010 to increase agricultural
productivity, rural employment and household incomes through improved
agricultural practices and strengthened commercial linkages to markets.
USAid promotes
democratic governance by supporting Zimbabwean efforts to improve government
accountability and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.
Through a
regional environmental programme, USAid works with communities in the Limpopo
River Basin to improve natural resources management and increase access to safe
drinking water and sanitation services.
On Gender
Equality and Women’s Empowerment, USAid promotes gender equality and seeks to
ensure that development programmes have positive outcomes for both men and
women.
“Sixty-one
percent of Zimbabwe’s population is under the age of 35. USAid recognises youth
participation as vital to Zimbabwe’s prosperity and ending vicious cycles of
poverty, unemployment and pandemics.
“We partner
young people, the private sector and civil society organisations to build the
capacity of Zimbabwe’s future leaders, while contributing to economic growth
and inclusive development,” the aid agency said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment