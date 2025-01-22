SEVEN SMUGGLERS NABBED AT ROADBLOCK

Seven suspected smugglers have been arrested, while several goods were confiscated at a police roadblock in Gweru, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police has declared zero tolerance to smuggling in the country.

The ongoing blitz against criminal activities by ZRP Gweru urban district has unearthed smuggling activities, in which suspects are wrapping second-hand clothes in unassuming card boxes and bags to disguise law enforcement agents.

The ZRP has vowed to widen its exercise and ensure such goods will not find a way to pass through the city of Gweru.

“We have arrested some offenders who have been smuggling goods from Mozambique destined for Bulawayo. These are second-hand clothes that have been smuggled through the border post in Mutare, and we are saying as police officers, we will leave no stone unturned. We are to ensure that all those perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are aware that the country is losing a lot of revenue through these acts of smuggling and we will make sure that all those involved are prosecuted,” ZRP Officer Commanding Gweru Urban District, Chief Superintendent Dr Leon Marongedza said.

In 2015, the government banned the importation of second-hand clothes to protect the local textile industry and promote value addition.

However, the law was relaxed in 2017 and the importation of such clothing was allowed albeit some restrictions like the need to produce import licenses to prove that the goods would have paid duty. zbc