SEVEN SMUGGLERS NABBED AT ROADBLOCK

Seven suspected smugglers have been arrested, while several goods were confiscated at a police roadblock in Gweru, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police has declared zero tolerance to smuggling in the country.
The ongoing
blitz against criminal activities by ZRP Gweru urban district has unearthed
smuggling activities, in which suspects are wrapping second-hand clothes in
unassuming card boxes and bags to disguise law enforcement agents.
The ZRP has
vowed to widen its exercise and ensure such goods will not find a way to pass
through the city of Gweru.
“We have
arrested some offenders who have been smuggling goods from Mozambique destined
for Bulawayo. These are second-hand clothes that have been smuggled through the
border post in Mutare, and we are saying as police officers, we will leave no
stone unturned. We are to ensure that all those perpetrators are brought to
book.
“We are aware
that the country is losing a lot of revenue through these acts of smuggling and
we will make sure that all those involved are prosecuted,” ZRP Officer
Commanding Gweru Urban District, Chief Superintendent Dr Leon Marongedza said.
In 2015, the
government banned the importation of second-hand clothes to protect the local
textile industry and promote value addition.
However, the
law was relaxed in 2017 and the importation of such clothing was allowed albeit
some restrictions like the need to produce import licenses to prove that the
goods would have paid duty. zbc
