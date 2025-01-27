THIRD TERM PUSH IS DEMOCRATIC : MINISTER



Amending the Constitution to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028 is both constitutional and democratic, Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman, Cde Daniel Garwe, has said.

He made these comments while addressing thousands of party supporters at the Murehwa inter-district meeting over the weekend, marking the first such gathering in the province this year.

Cde Garwe said resolutions made during the party conference held in Bulawayo last year are binding, adding that various districts in Mashonaland East had collectively decided that President Mnangagwa should extend his term until 2030 to oversee the attainment of Vision 2030.

He noted that the resolution for President Mnangagwa to continue at the helm was adopted without opposition during the conference.

“The people want their President to stay in office. It is not the President pushing for this; it is us, the people, who have witnessed the massive developmental projects across Zimbabwe,” he said, calling for constitutional amendments to facilitate this extension.

In response to critics who claim that this move is undemocratic, Cde Garwe said: “It is democratic and constitutional to amend the Constitution.”

He called on those who misunderstand Vision 2030 to gain clarity, asserting that the voice of the people is paramount.

Cde Garwe assured supporters that “Vision 2030 is unstoppable” and urged detractors to reconsider their plans.

He also addressed concerns about disrespectful comments made on social media by some party supporters, warning that such behaviour could lead to expulsion from the party.

Cde Garwe encouraged Zanu PF members to respect leadership and pray for wisdom for the President and other leaders.

“The majority of Zimbabweans support Vision 2030, and this vision will prevail,” he said.

Cde Garwe urged attendees to spread the message that President Mnangagwa would still be in office by 2030, encouraging education over conflict in discussions with those opposed to the resolution. Herald