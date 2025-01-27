THIRD TERM PUSH IS DEMOCRATIC : MINISTER

Amending the Constitution to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028 is both constitutional and democratic, Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman, Cde Daniel Garwe, has said.
He made these
comments while addressing thousands of party supporters at the Murehwa
inter-district meeting over the weekend, marking the first such gathering in
the province this year.
Cde Garwe said
resolutions made during the party conference held in Bulawayo last year are
binding, adding that various districts in Mashonaland East had collectively
decided that President Mnangagwa should extend his term until 2030 to oversee
the attainment of Vision 2030.
He noted that
the resolution for President Mnangagwa to continue at the helm was adopted
without opposition during the conference.
“The people
want their President to stay in office. It is not the President pushing for
this; it is us, the people, who have witnessed the massive developmental
projects across Zimbabwe,” he said, calling for constitutional amendments to
facilitate this extension.
In response to
critics who claim that this move is undemocratic, Cde Garwe said: “It is
democratic and constitutional to amend the Constitution.”
He called on
those who misunderstand Vision 2030 to gain clarity, asserting that the voice
of the people is paramount.
Cde Garwe
assured supporters that “Vision 2030 is unstoppable” and urged detractors to
reconsider their plans.
He also
addressed concerns about disrespectful comments made on social media by some
party supporters, warning that such behaviour could lead to expulsion from the
party.
Cde Garwe
encouraged Zanu PF members to respect leadership and pray for wisdom for the
President and other leaders.
“The majority
of Zimbabweans support Vision 2030, and this vision will prevail,” he said.
Cde Garwe urged
attendees to spread the message that President Mnangagwa would still be in
office by 2030, encouraging education over conflict in discussions with those
opposed to the resolution. Herald
