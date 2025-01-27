NO RECEIPTS : PRESUMED SMUGGLED

Government has identified 19 goods that will be presumed smuggled unless importers produce genuine documentation proving duty payment, as the Second Republic intensifies its crackdown on illicit trade.
The goods are
alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, cement, clothing, footwear, dairy
products, diapers, electrical appliances, cables and accessories, ploughs and
parts thereof, processed meat, rice, pasta, sugar, tyres, motor spares, washing
powder and detergents, biscuits, sweets, laundry and baths soaps.
The Minister of
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube,
announced the new regulations in Statutory Instrument 7 of 2025 yesterday.
The regulations
take effect today, and are an addition to the multi-agency task force being led
by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as Government tightens the noose on
the flow of illegal imports.
“It is hereby
notified that the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment
Promotion has, in terms of section 235, as read with section 8 of section 223A
of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23.02], made the following regulations:
— (1) These regulations may be cited as the Customs and Excise (Designated
Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025. (2) These regulations shall be deemed
to take effect from the 28th November, 2024.
“2. Subject to
section 3, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment
Promotion hereby designates the goods of a commercial nature listed in the
Schedule below for the purpose of section 223A of the Act,” reads the Statutory
Instrument.
Prof Ncube said
all those found in contravention of the regulations will be liable to payment
of the duty and applicable penalties.
“Every
manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer or individual who is found in possession of
the designated goods, and fails to furnish to the Commissioner or any officer
or person authorised by the Commissioner, authentic documentary evidence that
duty has been properly accounted for in terms of this Act, shall be deemed to
have smuggled the goods and liable to payment of the duty thereof, including
applicable penalties.”
Prof Ncube said
no customer will be required to produce documentation of duty on goods
purchased from a local manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer.
“For the
avoidance of doubt, no customer shall be required to produce proof of payment
of duty on imported goods purchased from a local manufacturer, wholesaler or
retailer.
“It shall be
the responsibility of the person who would have imported the goods or the
manufacturer (in the case of such imported goods used as inputs into
production), wholesaler or retailer of such imported goods to provide
satisfactory documentary evidence to the extent that the goods have been
properly imported,” reads the Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled
Goods) Regulations, 2025.
Since December
last year, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has impounded goods valued at
approximately US$2,4 million in a multi-agency operation targeting importers
and cross-border transporters involved in smuggling and unethical business
practices.
The operation
has resulted in the seizure of dozens of vehicles, including cross-border buses
and haulage trucks, and confiscation of illicit goods such as foodstuffs and
second-hand clothes.
According to
Zimra, the operation, which involves inspections of vehicular traffic,
particularly commercial and passenger transport vehicles on cross-border trade
routes, is targeting transporters and non-compliant importers. Herald
