NO RECEIPTS : PRESUMED SMUGGLED



Government has identified 19 goods that will be presumed smuggled unless importers produce genuine documentation proving duty payment, as the Second Republic intensifies its crackdown on illicit trade.

The goods are alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, cement, clothing, footwear, dairy products, diapers, electrical appliances, cables and accessories, ploughs and parts thereof, processed meat, rice, pasta, sugar, tyres, motor spares, washing powder and detergents, biscuits, sweets, laundry and baths soaps.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, announced the new regulations in Statutory Instrument 7 of 2025 yesterday.

The regulations take effect today, and are an addition to the multi-agency task force being led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as Government tightens the noose on the flow of illegal imports.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has, in terms of section 235, as read with section 8 of section 223A of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23.02], made the following regulations: — (1) These regulations may be cited as the Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025. (2) These regulations shall be deemed to take effect from the 28th November, 2024.

“2. Subject to section 3, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion hereby designates the goods of a commercial nature listed in the Schedule below for the purpose of section 223A of the Act,” reads the Statutory Instrument.

Prof Ncube said all those found in contravention of the regulations will be liable to payment of the duty and applicable penalties.

“Every manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer or individual who is found in possession of the designated goods, and fails to furnish to the Commissioner or any officer or person authorised by the Commissioner, authentic documentary evidence that duty has been properly accounted for in terms of this Act, shall be deemed to have smuggled the goods and liable to payment of the duty thereof, including applicable penalties.”

Prof Ncube said no customer will be required to produce documentation of duty on goods purchased from a local manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no customer shall be required to produce proof of payment of duty on imported goods purchased from a local manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer.

“It shall be the responsibility of the person who would have imported the goods or the manufacturer (in the case of such imported goods used as inputs into production), wholesaler or retailer of such imported goods to provide satisfactory documentary evidence to the extent that the goods have been properly imported,” reads the Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025.

Since December last year, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has impounded goods valued at approximately US$2,4 million in a multi-agency operation targeting importers and cross-border transporters involved in smuggling and unethical business practices.

The operation has resulted in the seizure of dozens of vehicles, including cross-border buses and haulage trucks, and confiscation of illicit goods such as foodstuffs and second-hand clothes.

According to Zimra, the operation, which involves inspections of vehicular traffic, particularly commercial and passenger transport vehicles on cross-border trade routes, is targeting transporters and non-compliant importers. Herald