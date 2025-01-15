TAPIWA MAKORE'S KILLERS ESCAPE HANGMAN'S NOOSE

The two men who killed seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore, a Bulawayo serial killer with model looks who murdered his two friends, and two relatives who conspired to kill a taxi driver, are part of the group of 48 inmates who were on death row who have escaped the hangman’s noose.
Tapiwa Makore
Senior and Tafadzwa Shamba were convicted for killing seven-year-old Tapiwa
Makore.
Rodney Tongai
Jindu killed his two friends and was condemned to death for their murder which
was done to obtain body parts for a ritual ceremony.
President
Mnangagwa signed the Death Penalty Abolition Bill into law.
It brought to
an end capital punishment in this country which has carried out 105 executions
since Independence.
However, no
death row prisoner has been executed since July 2005.
Our sister
newspaper, The Sunday Mail, this week revealed that resentencing of the 48
convicts, who were on death row before the abolition of the death penalty, is
expected to start during the first quarter of this year.
Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs
Vimbai Nyemba said her ministry was consulting with other stakeholders.
“Please be
advised that the processes for resentencing are anticipated to commence before
the end of the first quarter of the year.
“The Ministry
is in the process of consulting relevant stakeholders, including the Judicial
Service Commission and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), to
ensure a smooth transition.”
TAFADZWA SHAMBA
AND TAPIWA MAKORE SNR
Shamba and
Makore Snr’s case was a high-profile one and the duo was found guilty of the
murder of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore.
High Court
Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, sitting with assessors Mr Chakuvinga and Ms
Chitsiga, sentenced the duo to death ruling that the murder was committed in
aggravating circumstances.
“Both accused
shall be returned to custody and that the sentence of death be executed upon
each of them according to law,” said Justice Mutevedzi.
“They
approached their task to kill the boy with animated fixation of a predator.
“Anyone
acquainted with how the events leading to the death of the deceased were
reconstructed during this trial would be forgiven to make the conclusion that
the two accused are men who were born in violence, raised in it and were
hardened by it.
“In this case,
the accused persons heavily drugged the deceased with home brewed illicit beer.
“He became
completely sedated, both accused must have been aware of the brew’s toxicity
and potency particularly on a seven-year-old. In reality they poisoned him into
a comatose state of drunkenness.
“The demon
which drove Shamba and Makore to commit this murder is relentless and could not
be stopped. It can only be neutralised by death.”
Shamba was
guilty of murdering the boy while Makore Snr was ab accomplice to the murder.
RODNEY TONGAI
JINDU
Rodney Tongai
Jindu murdered his two friends and was in August 2018 convicted of murder with
actual intent by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo.
He murdered
Mboneli Joko Ncube and Cyprian Kudzurunga.
He shot dead
Kudzurunga of Queens Park East on January 29, 2017, buried him in a shallow
grave in Burnside suburb.
Jindu then sent
a message to the deceased’s mother pretending to be her son who had suddenly
decided to leave the country.
He shot Ncube
and dismembered his body and set the parts on fire before burying them in four
shallow graves in Burnside.
ROMEO JAMARA
AND NOREST TAMANGANI
Romeo Jambara
(29) and Norest Tamangani (31), who are cousins, were convicted of murder with
constructive intent of taxi driver Taruvinga Mutiza and sentenced to death.
A third suspect
was acquitted.
Jambara and
Tamangani hatched a plan to rob Taruvinga Mutize, who was a taxi driver in
Harare’s CBD.
They armed
themselves with unknown objects and hired the deceased to ferry them to Eastlea
in Harare.
Along the way,
they viciously assaulted Mutize and stole a pair of brown shoes, a Samsung GTS
5360 cell phone and a black wallet containing his particulars.
They then
ferried Mutize’s body and dumped it along Arcadia Road in Westgate.
The car was
later dumped n Domboshawa.
THE GANG OF TEN
In May 2014,
the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences against 10 people who were found
guilty of committing gruesome and callous murders around the country.
They were
Njabulo Tshuma, Vusa Mugobo Ndlovu, Zacharia Amos Simango, Nicholas Ncube,
Michael Goodluck Nleya, Bright Kwashira, Cloudius Mutawo, Farai Lawrence
Ndlovu, Wellington Gadzira and Norman Sibanda were all found guilty of murder
with actual intent.
The court found
no extenuating circumstances for the 10 after they all appealed against
convictions and sentences.
Nleya pleaded
guilty to killing Blessed Msebele, a nine-year-old boy in a busy area in the
Mnyamana area in Plumtree the on October 8, 2010.
Kwashira and an
accomplice were convicted of murder with actual intent to kill and robbery of
Ommund Peter Sivertsen (71), by the High Court on July 3, 2006.
He was aged
between 19 and 20 years at the time of the offence.
Mutawo of
Maushe Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe, another youth aged 19 at the time
of the offence, was sentenced to death for murdering his father who was 71
years.
Ndlovu (23) and
Gadzira (37) were both convicted of murder for killing Michael Sunderland (37)
and Geoffrey Andrew Povey (65).
The State’s
case was that the two told the deceased that there was a gold rush near Kwekwe
River and got into the back of the deceased’s motor vehicle.
They put
cyanide poison into water bottles that were at the back of the vehicle,
resulting in the death of the two after they drank the poisoned water.
Tshuma and
Vusa, who are nephews, were found guilty of murder of Timothy Mugobo with
actual intent. Mugobo was Vusa’s elder brother.
Ncube (25) of
number 1459 DRC, Hwange killed his wife because she wanted to divorce him.
The Supreme
Court upheld death sentences against 10 people accused of committing gruesome
and callous. H Metro
