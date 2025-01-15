TAPIWA MAKORE'S KILLERS ESCAPE HANGMAN'S NOOSE

The two men who killed seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore, a Bulawayo serial killer with model looks who murdered his two friends, and two relatives who conspired to kill a taxi driver, are part of the group of 48 inmates who were on death row who have escaped the hangman’s noose.

Tapiwa Makore Senior and Tafadzwa Shamba were convicted for killing seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore.

Rodney Tongai Jindu killed his two friends and was condemned to death for their murder which was done to obtain body parts for a ritual ceremony.

President Mnangagwa signed the Death Penalty Abolition Bill into law.

It brought to an end capital punishment in this country which has carried out 105 executions since Independence.

However, no death row prisoner has been executed since July 2005.

Our sister newspaper, The Sunday Mail, this week revealed that resentencing of the 48 convicts, who were on death row before the abolition of the death penalty, is expected to start during the first quarter of this year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Vimbai Nyemba said her ministry was consulting with other stakeholders.

“Please be advised that the processes for resentencing are anticipated to commence before the end of the first quarter of the year.

“The Ministry is in the process of consulting relevant stakeholders, including the Judicial Service Commission and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), to ensure a smooth transition.”

TAFADZWA SHAMBA AND TAPIWA MAKORE SNR

Shamba and Makore Snr’s case was a high-profile one and the duo was found guilty of the murder of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore.

High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, sitting with assessors Mr Chakuvinga and Ms Chitsiga, sentenced the duo to death ruling that the murder was committed in aggravating circumstances.

“Both accused shall be returned to custody and that the sentence of death be executed upon each of them according to law,” said Justice Mutevedzi.

“They approached their task to kill the boy with animated fixation of a predator.

“Anyone acquainted with how the events leading to the death of the deceased were reconstructed during this trial would be forgiven to make the conclusion that the two accused are men who were born in violence, raised in it and were hardened by it.

“In this case, the accused persons heavily drugged the deceased with home brewed illicit beer.

“He became completely sedated, both accused must have been aware of the brew’s toxicity and potency particularly on a seven-year-old. In reality they poisoned him into a comatose state of drunkenness.

“The demon which drove Shamba and Makore to commit this murder is relentless and could not be stopped. It can only be neutralised by death.”

Shamba was guilty of murdering the boy while Makore Snr was ab accomplice to the murder.

RODNEY TONGAI JINDU

Rodney Tongai Jindu murdered his two friends and was in August 2018 convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo.

He murdered Mboneli Joko Ncube and Cyprian Kudzurunga.

He shot dead Kudzurunga of Queens Park East on January 29, 2017, buried him in a shallow grave in Burnside suburb.

Jindu then sent a message to the deceased’s mother pretending to be her son who had suddenly decided to leave the country.

He shot Ncube and dismembered his body and set the parts on fire before burying them in four shallow graves in Burnside.

ROMEO JAMARA AND NOREST TAMANGANI

Romeo Jambara (29) and Norest Tamangani (31), who are cousins, were convicted of murder with constructive intent of taxi driver Taruvinga Mutiza and sentenced to death.

A third suspect was acquitted.

Jambara and Tamangani hatched a plan to rob Taruvinga Mutize, who was a taxi driver in Harare’s CBD.

They armed themselves with unknown objects and hired the deceased to ferry them to Eastlea in Harare.

Along the way, they viciously assaulted Mutize and stole a pair of brown shoes, a Samsung GTS 5360 cell phone and a black wallet containing his particulars.

They then ferried Mutize’s body and dumped it along Arcadia Road in Westgate.

The car was later dumped n Domboshawa.

THE GANG OF TEN

In May 2014, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences against 10 people who were found guilty of committing gruesome and callous murders around the country.

They were Njabulo Tshuma, Vusa Mugobo Ndlovu, Zacharia Amos Simango, Nicholas Ncube, Michael Goodluck Nleya, Bright Kwashira, Cloudius Mutawo, Farai Lawrence Ndlovu, Wellington Gadzira and Norman Sibanda were all found guilty of murder with actual intent.

The court found no extenuating circumstances for the 10 after they all appealed against convictions and sentences.

Nleya pleaded guilty to killing Blessed Msebele, a nine-year-old boy in a busy area in the Mnyamana area in Plumtree the on October 8, 2010.

Kwashira and an accomplice were convicted of murder with actual intent to kill and robbery of Ommund Peter Sivertsen (71), by the High Court on July 3, 2006.

He was aged between 19 and 20 years at the time of the offence.

Mutawo of Maushe Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe, another youth aged 19 at the time of the offence, was sentenced to death for murdering his father who was 71 years.

Ndlovu (23) and Gadzira (37) were both convicted of murder for killing Michael Sunderland (37) and Geoffrey Andrew Povey (65).

The State’s case was that the two told the deceased that there was a gold rush near Kwekwe River and got into the back of the deceased’s motor vehicle.

They put cyanide poison into water bottles that were at the back of the vehicle, resulting in the death of the two after they drank the poisoned water.

Tshuma and Vusa, who are nephews, were found guilty of murder of Timothy Mugobo with actual intent. Mugobo was Vusa’s elder brother.

Ncube (25) of number 1459 DRC, Hwange killed his wife because she wanted to divorce him.

The Supreme Court upheld death sentences against 10 people accused of committing gruesome and callous.