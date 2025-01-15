ITS NEAR IMPOSSIBLE : MADHUKU ON ED'S THIRD TERM

Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku says a third term bid being pursued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s loyalists is near impossible and will encounter a lot of hurdles.
Zanu PF last
year adopted a resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term by two years to 2030,
although the veteran politician has insisted that he does not intend to prolong
his stay.
Supporters are
galvanising the grassroots for the extension of Mnangagwa’s term.
In an interview
with Open Parly recently, Madhuku said it was a mammoth task for Mnangagwa to
get a third term.
“I think I can
say that it is almost impossible. Legally yes you can go through the steps, but
once you know what those steps are, you realise that it’s almost impossible,”
Madhuku said.
He said the
steps would require a publication of the first Bill where they seek to amend
the Constitution.
“Ordinary
people will have to debate it within a 90-day period. Thereafter, take it to
Parliament. It must get a two-thirds majority both in the National Assembly and
in the Senate and thereafter, there must be a referendum,” he said.
“We should then
vote yes with a majority. Now, that
alone tells you that it will be very difficult because I know that in the
90-day period for debate and so on, it will come out very clearly that most
Zimbabweans don’t support it and when it goes to Parliament, we’re not sure how
they will vote.
“It cannot be
assumed that since Zanu PF has a two-thirds majority they’ll obtain the
two-thirds majority. They may not obtain the two-thirds majority. But if they get it, they have to go to a
referendum.”
“That is in
respect of the first Bill and then, with a referendum voting yes or no, it will just be a referendum on President
Mnangagwa and I don’t think that he wants it. It doesn’t matter how you couch
the Bill.
“When you then
go to the stage of voting yes or no, it will be very simple. Do you want the
President to continue or you would want the President to serve 10 years? So
most people that respect the President would simply want him to rest after 10
years. So when you say possible, I think it might be a very loose word.”
He said the
Constitution provided procedures for its amendment, but achieving the constitutional thresholds would
be difficult.
“So that will
be with the Bill number one and then for it to then be signed into law, the
President must sign it into law. So Mnangagwa himself will be the one who has
to put his signature for the approval to the amendment of the Constitution,” he
said.
Mnangagwa on
Sunday hosted legislators from Zanu PF and a handful from a splinter Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by self-imposed secretary-general
Sengezo Tshabangu at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe.
The push for
Mnangagwa’s extended presidency is already in motion, employing a calculated
three pronged strategy — securing a Zanu PF resolution for constitutional
change, using Tshabangu’s splinter CCC faction to ratify the amendments and
mobilising grassroots support for the referendum to finalise the process.
Newsday
