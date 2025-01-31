NGOs IN PANIC OVER TRUMP'S ORDER

Ucertainty has gripped thousands of employees in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) and civil society organisation (CSO) sectors after they were told to go home following United States President Donald Trump’s issuance of an executive order to freeze foreign aid for 90 days.

Zimbabwe has thousands of NGOs and CSOs across a range of sectors, with the majority of them getting huge chunks of their funding from the US.

The categories that have been severely affected are humanitarian aid, service organisations and political governance.

According to the 2019 Labour Force and Child Labour Survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National StatisticsAgency, the NGO sector accounts for 1,2% of the total employed persons in the country, which translates to an aggregate figure of 17 643 formal jobs.

The figure could, however, be larger amid indications that the sector was the second largest employer in Zimbabwe after government.

Employees who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday told NewsDay that they were uncertain about their continued employment after Trump’s 90-day review.

“We are in a difficult position. We don’t know what will happen after the 90 days,” one of them said.

“I also do not know where I will get money for rentals since our salaries were also frozen.”

Zimbabwe Nurses Association secretary-general Enock Dongo told NewsDay that nurses, who were working at local clinics under the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) programme, have been told not to come to work.

“We have members who have been working at local clinics who have been told not to report to duty today (yesterday).

“Those people are under emotional stress and also the patients who were waiting for them are affected,” he said.

“What the Trump administration has done is very disrespectful. You cannot just wake up and tell people not to come to work without notice.

“Even if the Zimbabwean government wants to chip in, it needs to prepare first. Africa should wake up and not rely on Western funds.”

Most of the workers were told to surrender vehicles and gadgets belonging to the NGOs.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) director Blessing Vava said it was high time the country and the NGO sector came up with ways to deal with national problems.

“I think it is an opportunity for us to go back to the basics and build organic movements, where voluntarism and sacrifice are at the centre,” he said.

“Trump is doing what he is doing for his country and the American people.

“We are Zimbabweans and can never be American, so let’s focus on fixing our problems instead.” Newsday