SON LOSES IT AS MUM BRINGS NEW LOVER HOME

After the death of their fathers, many sons become protective of their mothers, often reacting negatively to seeing them with new partners.

This situation can be worsened when the mother’s lover attempts to assert authority in their home. This played out in Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo, where Tracy Marunga, whose husband passed away in 2015, was left to raise her two daughters and son, William Marunga.

In 2020, Tracy told the court, she decided to move on and began a relationship with Patrick Munodawafa, a resident of the same suburb.

After Tracy brought her new lover home, her son William became hostile, disrespecting her by shouting at her in Munodawafa’s presence.

“Every time I bring Patrick home, my son becomes angry and accuses me of disrespecting their father’s memory in their father’s house. He then shouts at me and threatens to prevent my lover from visiting. He forgets that this is my house, and the title deeds are in my name. I pray that this court grants me a protection order so that he will stop harassing me and my lover.”

William did not attend the court session. The presiding magistrate, Challenge Mahembe, granted Tracy a protection order against her son.

William was ordered to refrain from verbally abusing his mother and was also prohibited from harassing her and threatening her with physical violence.`