MUTUMBUKA SUSPECTS APPLICATION DISMISSED

Harare Magistrate Ethel Sichera recently dismissed an application for discharge by two suspects allegedly involved in the forgery of a title deed belonging to former Education Minister, Dzingai Mutumbuka. Sichera said in her concluding remarks that the case was an organised crime where each person played a role.

Prosper Bizwick (43) and Tatenda Shaft Wakatama (47) are among suspects who allegedly pulled out a title deed for number 4480/88 Chisipite, Harare from the Deeds Office and forged a new name before selling the US$600 000 house to Harrison Marange. Sichera said at the end of the State case that Bizwick and Wakatama had a case to answer and must face trial.

Seven witnesses were called to testify in the State case including lawyer Kenias Mutyasira of Mubangwa and Partners who drafted the agreement of sale for the house. Other key witnesses were the investigating officers and a senior official from the Deeds Office. According to the State, Bizwick used his girlfriend Laina Mlambo, a records supervisor to pull out Mutumbuka’s title deed and hand it over to him. When the title deed was returned to the Deeds office it had been forged with Jona Ngome’s name on it. Ngome has not been arrested.

Wakatama is accused of connecting Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga to the seller of the house Ngome. Magistrate Sichera heard from one of the Investigating Officers, Tafadzwa Marashe that the case was a well-organised crime with each person having a specific role to play.Mutyasira who was a third witness said he was a lawyer and was approached by Wakatama who said he had a buyer and a seller who needed help on an agreement of sale. Ngome, Zirenga and Marange were then brought together and an ‘original’ title deed was produced.

Mutyasira verified particulars of the seller and the document itself at the Deeds Office. After verification he drafted the agreement of sale and US$45 000 was paid for the house.Mutyasira did not comment on whether the accused had committed an offence.Magistrate Sichera also said in his concluding remarks that even the way the money was paid shows that everyone was in a hurry to get over with it. Absalom Magwere, the Principal Examiner at the Deeds Office told the court that he discovered that Ngome’s title deed was fake and did not originate from the system. Masvingo Mirror