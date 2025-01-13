SON JAILED FOR BEATING UP MOTHER

A 23-year-old man from Fort Rixon has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for assaulting his mother with an axe handle. Proud Manasa was convicted of domestic violence after he viciously attacked his mother, Ms Irene Bell, striking her repeatedly with the weapon during a heated argument between her and his father.
The incident
stemmed from a marital dispute between Manasa’s parents. Manasa told the court
that he was possessed by spirits.
Bulawayo
magistrate Ms Polite Dube-Banda suspended six months of the sentence on the
condition that Manasa does not commit a similar offence within the next five
years. Ms Dube-Banda further suspended 12 months on the condition that Manasa
performs 420 hours of community service at St Lukes Primary School.
In passing the
sentence, the magistrate noted that Manasa had committed a very shameful act by
assaulting his biological mother with a weapon.
However, she
considered that the offender is of youthful age, a first-time offender, and is
married with two children.
“The courts
will also take into consideration the mother’s statement which suggested that
she has forgiven the offender and he deserves a second chance,” said Ms
Dube-Banda.
The prosecutor,
Ms Cynthia Lunga, said the incident occurred on September 8, 2023 at around 5PM
at Collet Manasa’s homestead in Fort Rixon when the complainant, Ms Bell, was
having an argument with her husband, the accused’s father, over their marital
issues.
“In an attempt
to stop the two from fighting, Manasa took an axe handle and struck his mother
on both arms and thrice on the chest,” said Ms Lunga.
The matter was
then reported to the police station, leading to Manasa’s arrest.
Last year,
Western Commonage Provincial magistrate Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe sentenced a
23-year-old man from Emakhandeni suburb to three years in prison after he
assaulted and strangled his mother because she refused to sleep with him.
Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment