SON JAILED FOR BEATING UP MOTHER

A 23-year-old man from Fort Rixon has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for assaulting his mother with an axe handle. Proud Manasa was convicted of domestic violence after he viciously attacked his mother, Ms Irene Bell, striking her repeatedly with the weapon during a heated argument between her and his father.

The incident stemmed from a marital dispute between Manasa’s parents. Manasa told the court that he was possessed by spirits.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Polite Dube-Banda suspended six months of the sentence on the condition that Manasa does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Ms Dube-Banda further suspended 12 months on the condition that Manasa performs 420 hours of community service at St Lukes Primary School.

In passing the sentence, the magistrate noted that Manasa had committed a very shameful act by assaulting his biological mother with a weapon.

However, she considered that the offender is of youthful age, a first-time offender, and is married with two children.

“The courts will also take into consideration the mother’s statement which suggested that she has forgiven the offender and he deserves a second chance,” said Ms Dube-Banda.

The prosecutor, Ms Cynthia Lunga, said the incident occurred on September 8, 2023 at around 5PM at Collet Manasa’s homestead in Fort Rixon when the complainant, Ms Bell, was having an argument with her husband, the accused’s father, over their marital issues.

“In an attempt to stop the two from fighting, Manasa took an axe handle and struck his mother on both arms and thrice on the chest,” said Ms Lunga.

The matter was then reported to the police station, leading to Manasa’s arrest.

Last year, Western Commonage Provincial magistrate Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe sentenced a 23-year-old man from Emakhandeni suburb to three years in prison after he assaulted and strangled his mother because she refused to sleep with him. Chronicle