MINISTER ON THE ROPES



Knives are out for ICT, Postal and Courier Services minister Tatenda Mavetera after she led in a song perceived to denigrate acting President Constantino Chiwenga during the burial of Justin Mupamhanga at Heroes Acre on Monday.

Mavetera leads a group of Mnangagwa loyalists called the Young Women 4ED.

Mavetera was captured singing a song with the lyrics sellouts deserve to be in a hole which neutrals interpreted as having been aimed at the Vice-President.

A group called the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) described the incident where Mavetera led in song as a "direct provocation" and an "act of betrayal" of the former army commander.

In a scathing Press statement, GCVSA accused Mavetera of defiling the sanctity of the Heroes Acre, a national monument established in honour of Zimbabwe’s liberation war heroes.

"Heroes Acre is not a playground for political theatrics," the statement read.

"It is hallowed ground where the bravest sons and daughters of Zimbabwe rest, a site consecrated by the sacrifices of those who fought for our liberation."

The statement, issued by the group's secretary-general Ntokozo Msipha, described the minister’s actions as "reckless" and "dishonourable," adding that the incident was an "unforgivable insult" not only to Chiwenga but also to Zimbabwe’s soldiers, war veterans and patriotic citizens.

Chiwenga, a decorated war veteran and former military commander, is a central figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

His supporters have framed the incident as an attack on the nation’s revolutionary values.

"General Chiwenga is not just a leader; he is a guardian of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty," the statement said.

"Any assault on his dignity is an assault on the values of our revolution."

GCVSA warned that further provocations will not be tolerated.

"Let this statement serve as a final warning — discipline, respect and loyalty are the cornerstones of leadership. Those who fail to uphold them will find themselves on the wrong side of history," Msipha said.

Mavetera did not respond to questions sent to her.

Factional fights have intensified in Zanu PF after a section of leaders pushed for the amendment of the Constitution to prolong Mnangagwa’s stay in power by two years.

Mnangagwa last year said he was not interested in extending his term of office.

Zanu PF, however, adoped a resolution at its annual people’s conference last year to extend his term of office to 2030.

Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations last week urged Mnangagwa to resist any attempts to amend the Constitution to facilitate the extension of his tenure.

Political analysts suggest the incident reflects deepening factional rivalry within the ruling Zanu-PF party. Newsday