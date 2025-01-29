MINISTER ON THE ROPES

Knives are out for ICT, Postal and Courier Services minister Tatenda Mavetera after she led in a song perceived to denigrate acting President Constantino Chiwenga during the burial of Justin Mupamhanga at Heroes Acre on Monday.
Mavetera leads
a group of Mnangagwa loyalists called the Young Women 4ED.
Mavetera was
captured singing a song with the lyrics sellouts deserve to be in a hole which
neutrals interpreted as having been aimed at the Vice-President.
A group called
the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) described the
incident where Mavetera led in song as a "direct provocation" and an
"act of betrayal" of the former army commander.
In a scathing
Press statement, GCVSA accused Mavetera of defiling the sanctity of the Heroes
Acre, a national monument established in honour of Zimbabwe’s liberation war
heroes.
"Heroes
Acre is not a playground for political theatrics," the statement read.
"It is
hallowed ground where the bravest sons and daughters of Zimbabwe rest, a site
consecrated by the sacrifices of those who fought for our liberation."
The statement,
issued by the group's secretary-general Ntokozo Msipha, described the
minister’s actions as "reckless" and "dishonourable,"
adding that the incident was an "unforgivable insult" not only to
Chiwenga but also to Zimbabwe’s soldiers, war veterans and patriotic citizens.
Chiwenga, a
decorated war veteran and former military commander, is a central figure in
Zimbabwe’s political landscape.
His supporters
have framed the incident as an attack on the nation’s revolutionary values.
"General Chiwenga is not just a leader;
he is a guardian of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty," the statement said.
"Any
assault on his dignity is an assault on the values of our revolution."
GCVSA warned
that further provocations will not be tolerated.
"Let this statement serve as a final
warning — discipline, respect and loyalty are the cornerstones of leadership.
Those who fail to uphold them will find themselves on the wrong side of
history," Msipha said.
Mavetera did
not respond to questions sent to her.
Factional
fights have intensified in Zanu PF after a section of leaders pushed for the
amendment of the Constitution to prolong
Mnangagwa’s stay in power by two years.
Mnangagwa last
year said he was not interested in extending his term of office.
Zanu PF,
however, adoped a resolution at its annual people’s conference last year to
extend his term of office to 2030.
Zimbabwe Heads
of Christian Denominations last week urged Mnangagwa to resist any attempts to
amend the Constitution to facilitate the extension of his tenure.
Political
analysts suggest the incident reflects deepening factional rivalry within the
ruling Zanu-PF party. Newsday
Hon Mavetera's song targets opposition, not the VP, serving as a reminder of ZANUPF's sanctity to rogue elements within the political landscape. However, the opposition is furious that she also supports President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's Resolution Number 1 @TateMavetera. pic.twitter.com/3GcknEgb05— C. H. MUKUNGUNUGWA (@CMukungunugwa) January 28, 2025
0 comments:
Post a Comment