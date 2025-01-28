skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 28 January 2025
COMOIL FINED FOR SELLING DODGY FUEL
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HUBBY MARRIES SIDE CHICK, WIFE DOWNS POISON
A woman downed a poisonous substance after she found out that her husband had paid lobola for another woman. Forbes Degwa, who is a senio...
MINISTER’S 2030 STATEMENT RIDICULED
WHY ARE SHOPS EMPTY AGAIN
ED WILL FACE THE WRATH OF THE PEOPLE : GEZA
Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran, Blessing Runesu Geza, flanked by other senior war veterans at a Press conference in Harare...
TSHABANGU TO BE FORMALLY CHARGED
In a bid to resolve the ongoing leadership dispute, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by party president Welshman Ncube, h...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment