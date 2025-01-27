MINISTER DONATES ARCHAIC MACHINE TO HOSPITAL

Gutu Mission, the only referral hospital in Gutu District is stuck with a broken and archaic anaesthetic machine donated by Zanu PF senator, Lovemore Matuke as he campaigned for the 2023 harmonised elections.

The Mindray and Datex Ohmeda anaesthetic machine which Matuke claims to have bought for US$25 000 from the United States of America is an old and archaic model which is no longer found in most hospitals.

A google search by The Mirror showed that that model costs not more than US$6 000 while latest such machines are in the region of US$8 000 to US$12 500.

An aesthetic machine is critical during operations and it is used to provide oxygen, ventilation and administration of volatile anaesthetics. Gutu Mission is the only hospital in the district with a surgical theatre.

Although he acknowledge that the equipment could have problems, Matuke went ballistic when asked for a comment. He argued that he was not obliged to talk to the Press and threatened to report The Mirror to Police.

“I donated it in good condition and I don’t understand it when they say that it is not working. I don’t want to hear any nuisance. I can report you to Police,” shouted Matuke.

“I bought the machine in America and the voltage in Zimbabwe is different from that in America. They are just supposed to upgrade their source of power and I am not the one who should do that for them.

“When there is one spare that is required for the machine, is it again my responsibility to ensure that it is bought. I asked the hospital officials to inspect the machine before I handed it over to them,” said Matuke.

An analyst who spoke to The Mirror said the donation was for electioneering and it is tragic that politicians play with people’s minds on critical things like hospital equipment.

A medical doctor conversant with anaesthetic machines who spoke on condition of anonymity said the model is outdated, adding that it was no longer used in Zimbabwe’s hospitals including Parirenyatwa and Harare hospitals.

“That is an old machine. It is no longer used in most hospitals and chances are that you will not get spare parts for it. It may be good for nothing but to throw it away,” said the doctor.

Various heads of department at the hospital were reluctant to comment on the matter sending The Mirror from pillar to post.

Station Superintendent Reverend Taru Mugoni however, confirmed the donation but said he was not aware of the condition of the machine. He asked The Mirror to call later but he no longer picked his calls.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Olenga Lohela said he was away from work and referred questions to the Administrator, Tatenda Manaka who referred The Mirror to Rev Mugoni.

Gutu District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Mutero Mupereki said he did not know of the donation. Masvingo Mirror