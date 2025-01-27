WIFE DENIED ME SEX FOR NINE YEARS

A Harare man says his wife has been denying him sex for NINE years.
Joseph Katumba
told a court in the capital that his wife, Stella Kangara, has been denying him
his conjugal rights, citing his unemployment, as the reason for the
“punishment.”
He said his
wife has also been very violent and abusive whenever he attempts to have sex
with her.
“She screams,
bites and scratches me whenever I touch her.
“She yells,
‘You want to kill me!’ and pushes me away.
“I have been
forced to sleep on the floor for nine years, while she occupies our bed.”
He said
Stella’s behaviour constitutes emotional and psychological abuse and wants a
protection order to safeguard his physical and emotional well-being.
Stella said her
husband’s unemployment, and lack of financial support, have made it impossible
for her to have any feelings for him.
“I am not a sex
object. I need emotional and financial security to feel loved and appreciated.
“My husband’s
lack of effort to get a job has killed my desire for intimacy.
“Sometimes we
sleep on an empty stomach and he demands sex yet l will not have the energy to
do so,” she said.
Magistrate
Meenal Naratom expressed concern with Stella’s behaviour.
“While
unemployment can be a significant stressor, it does not justify physical and
emotional abuse.”
She granted
Joseph a protection order, directing Stella to refrain from physically and
emotionally abusing her husband.
The couple was
urged to undergo marriage counseling. H Metro
