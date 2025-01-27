WIFE DENIED ME SEX FOR NINE YEARS



A Harare man says his wife has been denying him sex for NINE years.

Joseph Katumba told a court in the capital that his wife, Stella Kangara, has been denying him his conjugal rights, citing his unemployment, as the reason for the “punishment.”

He said his wife has also been very violent and abusive whenever he attempts to have sex with her.

“She screams, bites and scratches me whenever I touch her.

“She yells, ‘You want to kill me!’ and pushes me away.

“I have been forced to sleep on the floor for nine years, while she occupies our bed.”

He said Stella’s behaviour constitutes emotional and psychological abuse and wants a protection order to safeguard his physical and emotional well-being.

Stella said her husband’s unemployment, and lack of financial support, have made it impossible for her to have any feelings for him.

“I am not a sex object. I need emotional and financial security to feel loved and appreciated.

“My husband’s lack of effort to get a job has killed my desire for intimacy.

“Sometimes we sleep on an empty stomach and he demands sex yet l will not have the energy to do so,” she said.

Magistrate Meenal Naratom expressed concern with Stella’s behaviour.

“While unemployment can be a significant stressor, it does not justify physical and emotional abuse.”

She granted Joseph a protection order, directing Stella to refrain from physically and emotionally abusing her husband.

The couple was urged to undergo marriage counseling. H Metro