MAN ROBBED AND RAPED BY THREE WOMEN

A twenty-year-old man from Mazowe was robbed and raped by three women from Harare.
The suspects
Diana Sibanda (35), Brendy Msipa (35) and Tabeth Harris (33) yesterday appeared
before regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande, facing charges of aggravated
indecent assault and robbery.
They were
remanded in custody to February 13 pending finalisation of investigations.
According to
State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, the complainant was driving along Leopold
Takawira Street on January 25 when Sibanda allegedly forced open the passenger
door and held the gear lever, obstructing the complainant from driving.
Sibanda then
took the complainant's Samsung Note 20 Ultra from the car armrest.
Sibanda later
produced a screwdriver and threatened to stab the complainant while
directing him to accompany her to a
nearby residence.
Once inside,
the court heard that Msipa and Harris joined them and allegedly caressed the
complainant, whom they forcibly undressed and sexually assaulted.
The trio then
demanded money from the complainant who gave them US$20.
They escorted
him back to his car and stole a power bank, modulator and phone charger.
They then
forced him to hire a taxi to his residence where they were given US$80.
However, the
trio’s luck ran out when the complainant spotted police officers patrolling in
the area and shouted for help leading to their arrest and recovery of his
belongings. Newsday
