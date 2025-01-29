MAN ROBBED AND RAPED BY THREE WOMEN

A twenty-year-old man from Mazowe was robbed and raped by three women from Harare.

The suspects Diana Sibanda (35), Brendy Msipa (35) and Tabeth Harris (33) yesterday appeared before regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande, facing charges of aggravated indecent assault and robbery.

They were remanded in custody to February 13 pending finalisation of investigations.

According to State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, the complainant was driving along Leopold Takawira Street on January 25 when Sibanda allegedly forced open the passenger door and held the gear lever, obstructing the complainant from driving.

Sibanda then took the complainant's Samsung Note 20 Ultra from the car armrest.

Sibanda later produced a screwdriver and threatened to stab the complainant while directing him to accompany her to a nearby residence.

Once inside, the court heard that Msipa and Harris joined them and allegedly caressed the complainant, whom they forcibly undressed and sexually assaulted.

The trio then demanded money from the complainant who gave them US$20.

They escorted him back to his car and stole a power bank, modulator and phone charger.

They then forced him to hire a taxi to his residence where they were given US$80.

However, the trio’s luck ran out when the complainant spotted police officers patrolling in the area and shouted for help leading to their arrest and recovery of his belongings. Newsday