MAID : I WAS THE BOSS' WIFE FOR TWO YEARS

A maid is demanding back pay as part of the compensation she claims she deserves for the two years she spent as the wife of her boss at the house where she worked in Harare’s plush Borrowdale suburb.
She is claiming
to be a victim of sexual exploitation.
Magumise
Sherera claims that her former boss, Samuel Muchenjero, refused to pay her
salary for two years because he claimed that she was his wife and was,
therefore, not entitled to any payments.
Muchenjero has
dragged Sherera to the Harare Civil Court magistrate, seeking a peace order,
claiming she was allegedly threatening to bewitch him.
“She has been threatening to use witchcraft on me, claiming that I owe her two years’ worth of salary,” Muchenjero said. “I am now scared, that’s why I had to seek the court’s protection.”
However,
Magumise countered that by claiming that Muchenjero refused to pay her salary
for two years, claiming she was his “wife” and was, therefore, not entitled to
any pay deal.
“My boss coerced me into a sexual relationship, refusing to pay me my salary, claiming that I was his wife. He had promised to give me a monthly allowance but failed to follow through on his promise, and I was fine with it since we were in a relationship.”
Magumise
claimed that she started having an affair with her boss a few weeks after
starting work as a maid at the house.
“We have lived
together as husband and wife for two years but he has recently dumped me after
bringing another maid to the house,” she added.
She further
claimed that Muchenjero became increasingly controlling and abusive and, at
times, denying her the chance even to have a decent sleep.
“I want him to
pay me back for all the years he has slept with me. He used to say that I sleep
when he sleeps, yet he does not sleep at night.
“I need to be
rewarded for the abuse he caused me.”
Magistrate
Naratom granted Samuel a peace order and advised Magumise to take her case to
the small claims court. H Metro
