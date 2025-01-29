MAID : I WAS THE BOSS' WIFE FOR TWO YEARS

A maid is demanding back pay as part of the compensation she claims she deserves for the two years she spent as the wife of her boss at the house where she worked in Harare’s plush Borrowdale suburb.

She is claiming to be a victim of sexual exploitation.

Magumise Sherera claims that her former boss, Samuel Muchenjero, refused to pay her salary for two years because he claimed that she was his wife and was, therefore, not entitled to any payments.

Muchenjero has dragged Sherera to the Harare Civil Court magistrate, seeking a peace order, claiming she was allegedly threatening to bewitch him.

“She has been threatening to use witchcraft on me, claiming that I owe her two years’ worth of salary,” Muchenjero said. “I am now scared, that’s why I had to seek the court’s protection.”

However, Magumise countered that by claiming that Muchenjero refused to pay her salary for two years, claiming she was his “wife” and was, therefore, not entitled to any pay deal.

“My boss coerced me into a sexual relationship, refusing to pay me my salary, claiming that I was his wife. He had promised to give me a monthly allowance but failed to follow through on his promise, and I was fine with it since we were in a relationship.”

Magumise claimed that she started having an affair with her boss a few weeks after starting work as a maid at the house.

“We have lived together as husband and wife for two years but he has recently dumped me after bringing another maid to the house,” she added.

She further claimed that Muchenjero became increasingly controlling and abusive and, at times, denying her the chance even to have a decent sleep.

“I want him to pay me back for all the years he has slept with me. He used to say that I sleep when he sleeps, yet he does not sleep at night.

“I need to be rewarded for the abuse he caused me.”

Magistrate Naratom granted Samuel a peace order and advised Magumise to take her case to the small claims court. H Metro