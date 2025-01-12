I SURVIVED A CROC ATTACK



What seemed like a routine fishing expedition went horribly wrong for Mr Windas Sianene Muleya from Binga District in Matabeleland North Province who would end up losing both his legs and an arm when a crocodile savagely attacked him in the Zambezi River.

Mr Muleya (45), a father of two, nearly bled to death after the beast viciously tucked into his flesh.

The once resourceful Mr Muleya is now forced to rely on others for mobility, after his independence was brutally stripped away from him.

His face, etched with pain and hardship, is a map of his struggles.

Deep lines crease his forehead, and his eyes tell a story of sorrow and sadness. His skin is parched and dry, a testament to the harsh conditions he endures daily.

Mr Muleya’s story is one of tragedy and loss; a life forever changed by a brutal encounter with a crocodile on that fateful day in September 2022.

And his struggles are far from over. Climate change is exacerbating the challenges he faces, making his daily life even more precarious.

Before the devastating crocodile attack, Mr Muleya was the primary breadwinner for his family, including his 88-year-old mother, Ms Dorica Munkombwe.

He supported his loved ones through fishing and farming, but the tragic incident left him unable to provide for them.

Mr Muleya recounted the fateful day when he visited Kavhira Forest near the Zambezi River in the Mlibizi area, where his family’s cattle were grazing on the lush pastures.

“After releasing the cattle, I decided to go fishing in the Zambezi River, a routine activity I was used to. As I made my way to a nearby island to fish, my three friends went elsewhere, leaving me alone. For about 20 minutes, I sat on the island, waiting for a catch, when suddenly a herd of elephants emerged, surrounding the island and blocking my escape route,” he said.

In a desperate bid to escape the menacing elephants, Mr Muleya made the treacherous decision to swim across the crocodile-infested river, covering a distance of about 10 metres to reach the riverbank in front of him.

He said as he waded neck-deep into the water, a crocodile suddenly struck, attacking his legs.

“In a matter of seconds, the predator had torn off my left hand, leaving me screaming in agony. The crocodile then dragged me under water and targeted my legs once again,” he said.

In a daring and instinctive move, Mr Muleya said he thrust his remaining right hand into the crocodile’s mouth, attempting to choke it.

“As I continued to scream for help, my three friends, who had initially left, returned to the scene and joined forces to fight off the crocodile. Together, we managed to overpower the beast, and it finally released its grip on me but the damage had already been done,” he said.

Mr Muleya said he almost bled to death from the severed hand and legs adding that he is lucky to have made it to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo where both legs and the remaining part of the left arm were amputated. Sunday News