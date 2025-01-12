50 MPs BACK CHAMISA

Fifty Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 11 senators have pledged their allegiances to a faction that is aligned to the party’s former leader Nelson Chamisa as the battle for the control of Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party rages.

The legislators declared that they belonged to the group led by Jameson Timba, one of Chamisa’s closest allies.

The CCC split into three factions led by Timba, Welshman Ncube and selfimposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu after Chamisa was forced to resign from the party last year.

The opposition party now has 88 legislators and 27 senators in Parliament following a series of controversial recalls by Tshabangu starting September 2023.

Thirty-eight MPs and 16 senators have not pledged their allegiance to Timba’s group.

In a communiqué seen by The Standard, the legislators declared their opposition to Zanu PF’s move to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term office by two more years.

“We, the undersigned opposition Members of Parliament, categorically deny any alliance or collaboration with the ruling party or its proxies to extend the mandate of the sitting resident and Parliament by another two years till 2030 without the holding of democratic elections which are due in 2028,” reads part of the communiqué. Standard