50 MPs BACK CHAMISA

Fifty Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 11 senators have pledged their allegiances to a faction that is aligned to the party’s former leader Nelson Chamisa as the battle for the control of Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party rages.
The legislators declared that they belonged to the group
led by Jameson Timba, one of Chamisa’s closest allies.
The CCC split into three factions led by Timba, Welshman
Ncube and selfimposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu after Chamisa was
forced to resign from the party last year.
The opposition party now has 88 legislators and 27 senators
in Parliament following a series of controversial recalls by Tshabangu starting
September 2023.
Thirty-eight MPs and 16 senators have not pledged their
allegiance to Timba’s group.
In a communiqué seen by The Standard, the legislators
declared their opposition to Zanu PF’s move to extend President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s term office by two more years.
“We, the undersigned opposition Members of Parliament,
categorically deny any alliance or collaboration with the ruling party or its
proxies to extend the mandate of the sitting resident and Parliament by another
two years till 2030 without the holding of democratic elections which are due
in 2028,” reads part of the communiqué. Standard
