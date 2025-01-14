FOUR MORE MUKURU SUSPECTS DRAGGED TO COURT

Four additional suspects linked to a gang targeting Mukuru money transfer booths have been arrested and brought before the courts.

Joseph Bilson Makoni (30), Tatenda Madhirize (28), Ggies Siziba, and Evans Mabvakure (47)—appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Tilda Mazhande, facing seven counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

The suspects were not asked to plead and were informed that their bail applications must be made at the High Court.

They were then remanded in custody, with a return date set for January 30 for routine remand. These arrests follow a string of robberies targeting Mukuru booths, which provide money transfer services to the public.

The group’s alleged accomplice Clever Chada, appeared in court on Monday facing similar charges.

He admitted to two counts of armed robbery and one count of possessing explosives without a permit.

Chada is also facing five additional robbery charges, which he denies.

Magistrate Mazhande remanded Chada in custody and ruled that he will be referred to the plea court on January 30 regarding the charges he admitted. Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje revealed that Chada, in collaboration with his accomplices, orchestrated a series of armed robberies against Mukuru booths across Harare and surrounding areas.

The court was informed that the gang terrorised victims, brandishing firearms and stealing substantial amounts of cash during their heists.

On December 16, last year, Chada and his accomplices raided the Mukuru Money Transfer booth at Glen View 2 Shopping Centre. Arriving in a black Toyota Mark X, they fired shots into the air, creating panic among clients and staff before ordering everyone to lie down.

They confronted booth operator Tawanda Tagara, demanding cash, and made off with US$1 839 and R2 350.

In addition, a client, Proud Muchairi, was robbed of his wallet containing US$950.

On December 20, the gang allegedly struck again at a Mukuru booth in Mabvuku, fleeing with US$1 374 and R22 000.

On January 3 this year, at a Mukuru booth in Manyame, they targeted employees Munyaradzi Rusere and Sarafina Banda, stealing two cash boxes containing US$5 530 and R18 700, along with an extra US$680 from an EcoCash booth.

On January 11, the gang targeted another Mukuru booth in Beatrice. Armed with a pistol, they forced staff members, Simbarashe Mutiranduwa and Tatenda Muchenje to surrender cash, making off with US$3 500 and mobile phones valued at US$4 050.

None of the stolen money has been recovered. Herald