CRITICISE FOR US TO REMAIN IN POWER, ED TELLS OPPOSITION



Opposition legislators must actively scrutinise and hold Zanu PF Members of Parliament to account so that they deliver for the general citizenry, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said opposition legislators should give their ruling party counterparts a hard time in Parliament to build and develop Zimbabwe.

The President made the remarks during a familiarisation tour of the First Family’s Pricabe Farm by the country’s legislators drawn from both the ruling party Zanu PF and the opposition CCC.

“Do not make the ruling party (MPs) sit, you should criticise them a lot and when you do, they will work in Parliament.

“As the opposition, be serious with your opposition because where they (Zanu PF MPs) have erred, they will fix it and that will help us remain in power and you will stay in the opposition,” said the President with a chuckle.

Turning to the business of the day, the President said it was critical that Zimbabwe maintains its food self-sufficiency.

“Because we are aspiring for the best, to me, the first and best principle for a country is the ability to feed itself. A country must be able to feed itself. If a country can feed itself, it earns respect and I am happy that in Zimbabwe, we can feed ourselves. We must not lose that position,” he said. Herald



