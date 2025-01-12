COLLEGE OWNER CHARGED WITH 7 COUNTS OF FRAUD

The proprietor of Destiny Achievers College, Cynthia Gambiza, is facing seven counts of defrauding Ordinary Level students US$4 000 in Cambridge Examination fees.
Gambiza (49), appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa
Mutendereki last week and was remanded out of custody until today.
According to the State’s case, the fraud began in January
2021 when Rachel Munhenga enrolled her daughter, Gaumuchirai Matsenga at
Destiny Achievers College in Glen Forest, north of Harare.
Munhenga was led to believe that the school was a
registered examinations centre of the United Kingdom-based Cambridge
examinations and that is why she enrolled her daughter for Form One with the
college. The Cambridge link was advertised through social media and billboards.
Matsenga attended the school from Form One up to Form Four
when she was supposed to sit for exams last year.
On May 9, 2023, Ms Munhenga paid US$700 for her daughter’s
registration for the October-November 2024 Cambridge examinations.
However, on September 26, 2024, she received a WhatsApp
message from Gambiza, saying her daughter would not be sitting for the exams
because she had not been registered.
Gambiza claimed that the lack of a national identity
document during registration was the reason for the non-registration.
Investigations revealed that Gambiza employed the same
method to defraud other students, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the
school’s operations.
Anesu Chirenje represented the State during the
proceedings. Herald
