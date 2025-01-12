COLLEGE OWNER CHARGED WITH 7 COUNTS OF FRAUD

The proprietor of Destiny Achievers College, Cynthia Gambiza, is facing seven counts of defrauding Ordinary Level students US$4 000 in Cambridge Examination fees.

Gambiza (49), appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki last week and was remanded out of custody until today.

According to the State’s case, the fraud began in January 2021 when Rachel Munhenga enrolled her daughter, Gaumuchirai Matsenga at Destiny Achievers College in Glen Forest, north of Harare.

Munhenga was led to believe that the school was a registered examinations centre of the United Kingdom-based Cambridge examinations and that is why she enrolled her daughter for Form One with the college. The Cambridge link was advertised through social media and billboards.

Matsenga attended the school from Form One up to Form Four when she was supposed to sit for exams last year.

On May 9, 2023, Ms Munhenga paid US$700 for her daughter’s registration for the October-November 2024 Cambridge examinations.

However, on September 26, 2024, she received a WhatsApp message from Gambiza, saying her daughter would not be sitting for the exams because she had not been registered.

Gambiza claimed that the lack of a national identity document during registration was the reason for the non-registration.

Investigations revealed that Gambiza employed the same method to defraud other students, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the school’s operations.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State during the proceedings. Herald