COP RAPES PUPIL

A 40 year-old old police officer appeared at the Harare magistrates court last week facing charges of raping a Grade 2 pupil.

The suspect, Pedzisai Chikuhuhu, was remanded in custody until January 28 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande last Friday.

Chikuhuhu was advised to approach the High Court for bail,

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said on January 1 this year, the victim met the suspect while she was walking along a path from her grandmother’s residence in Glen View 4.

It is alleged that the accused lured the victim to follow him into the maize field after promising her some goodies. Chikuhuhu allegedly started kissing the minor on her mouth before raping her without protection.

The minor screamed for help and Chikuhuhu gave her some fruits to buy her silence.

The victim narrated the incident to her aunt who alerted neighbours, and they went to the scene in search of the suspect.

Chikuhuhu was found hiding in the maize field, and had already removed his white shirt to disguise identity. Standard